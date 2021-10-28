The iconic Sabrina the Teenage Witch house is open to the public this Halloween for all your spooky shots But will Salem be there?

This Halloween, indulge in some mischief and magic as you can visit the Sabrina the Teenage Witch home in New Jersey.

MORE: Melissa Joan Hart reunites with Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-star for chaotic Ryan Reynolds' video

The home was used as the exterior shots for the Spellman manor on the hit 90s TV show and is on the market for $1.95 million - and this Sunday 31 October, the real estate brokerage will be opening it to the public for an open house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds' chaotic commercial

Century 21 Action Plus will have the doors open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 64 E. Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey, and "any and all are welcome".

"This familiar Victorian home is seeking its new earthly owners – be it for a multifamily or commercial spell," they shared.

MORE: Melissa Joan Hart opens up about surprise health diagnosis in new video from her bed

MORE: Melissa Joan Hart shares details of breast cancer scare

The inside however may not look as familiar, as the inside shots were filmed on a soundstage.

But the listing jokes that the home "boasts five bedrooms/offices, two baths, and one portal to the 'Other Realm'".

\

The home is open to the public on Halloween

"Previous owners occupied the residence for five centuries and have kept it in pristine condition. Pet friendly with a 500-year-old black cat known to wander around the premises offering snarky retorts," they added.

"Great school district, but be wary of cute boys, sassy cheerleaders and a principal who might try to date your aunt. Perfect home for hosting birthday parties that will turn your teenager’s life upside down. Talking artwork and magical appliances not included."

The home is perfect for that Halloween Instagram shot though, as the outside still features the iconic domed turret and stained glass windows.

The inside of the home was filmed on a soundstage

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven years between 1996 and 2003 and followed Melissa's teenage character Sabrina Spellman who discovers she has magical powers and comes from a long line of witches.

She lives with her two aunts who try to teach her to use her witchcraft wisely, and Salem, the talking black cat, who is always scheming and always sarcastic.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox