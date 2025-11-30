Nicola Peltz shares message about ‘love and loss’ after spending Thanksgiving away from the Beckham family

Nicola Peltz has shared a message reflecting on love and loss after she and husband Brooklyn Beckham appeared to spend Thanksgiving away from the Beckham family amid the reported ongoing rift. Nicola and Brooklyn kept their celebrations on the down low on social media this year, compared to their lavish celebrations at their Florida home the year before.

Days after the annual holiday on Thursday, Nicola took to Instagram on 30 November to share a single sentence, revealing what was on her mind. The 30-year-old posted a quote, attributed to Saint John Chrysostom, which read: "Those we love and have lost are no longer where they were, but are everywhere we are."

Thanksgiving, which is celebrated in the US and Canada on the fourth Thursday of November, fell on Thursday, 27 November this year. Nicola is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia Heffner Peltz. In since-expired photos shared to his Instagram last week, Brooklyn showed a glimpse at how the couple spent Thanksgiving with his wife Nicola this year, including a romantic snap of him lifting her up in the air.

"I love you," he captioned the heartwarming pic. Brooklyn also posted photos of a traditional turkey dinner he whipped up for the occasion. Nicola and Brooklyn's low-key Thanksgiving comes amid a reported ongoing rift with the Beckham family.

Nicola Peltz shared a message days after Thanksgiving

© Variety via Getty Images Nicola's post comes after she spent Thanksgiving with Brooklyn

The family 'rift'

Rumours of a feud between the couple and Brooklyn's family have been swirling for a year, but tensions reportedly began back in 2022, allegedly over Nicola's choice of wedding dress. Brooklyn and Nicola have been absent from several family occasions in 2025, notably missing Victoria Beckham's 51st birthday party in April and David Beckham's 50th in May.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," Brooklyn told the Daily Mail in September. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

© WireImage Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2023

The day after Thanksgiving, Victoria appeared to confirm that Brooklyn will be included in the family's Christmas celebrations this year. The designer shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her mum, Jackie, and dad, Anthony's festive fireplace, with stockings hung up. There was a stocking with Brooklyn's name alongside ones belonging to his siblings.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been married since 2022 and have settled in the US. Speaking to HELLO! ahead of their wedding about moving away from his family, Brooklyn shared it was not difficult "because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

Brooklyn and Nicola's 2024 Thanksgiving with her family

Nicola and Brooklyn spent Thanksgiving last year at their home in Florida with Nicola's side of the family, who are American. Nicola took to Instagram to give a glimpse at their lavish holiday celebrations with her nearest and dearest. "I'm so grateful for my family [heart emoji]. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving," Nicola wrote. In one photo, Nicola and Brooklyn sweetly smiled behind Nicola's billionaire dad, Nelson, as he held up his phone to reveal Nicola's brother Will Peltz was tuning in for the family holiday via FaceTime.