Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's lavish Thanksgiving at $96 million Florida home

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham didn’t do their Thanksgiving celebrations by halves on Thursday, as the actress shared an incredible glimpse inside the special day.

She and her British beau, Brooklyn, appeared to spend the holiday with her family on their sprawling Florida estate, where they tied the knot in 2022. Taking to her social media accounts, Nicola documented the occasion, showing off her impeccably dressed dinner table, delicious-looking turkey dinner, and sweet family moments. Watch the video below for all the details.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz shares incredible glimpse of Thanksgiving celebrations

Over on her Instagram account, Nicola shared a slew of snaps from inside her incredible £7.6m family estate, alongside which she wrote: "I'm so grateful for my family [heart emoji]. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving."

The featured image showed the Bates Motel actress cuddling her billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, while Brooklyn stood behind his wife with his hand on his father-in-law’s shoulder. Nicola’s brother, Will Peltz, wasn’t able to attend the celebrations, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in the family photo, as Nelson Facetimed him and held up his face for the camera.

© Instagram Nicola's brother Will attended the family event via Facetime

The pair were also pictured in front of the Peltz family’s incredible Christmas tree, with both Brooklyn and Nicola holding a bottle of Cloud 22, Brooklyn’s new hot sauce.

Nicola shared a look at their incredible dining table

It comes as no surprise that Nicola looked simply stunning for the occasion, wearing a strapless structured top and blue denim jeans. Her hair and makeup looked flawless, with the star opting for a look that accentuated her natural beauty, comprising fluttery lashes, blusher, and glossy lips.

© TikTok Nicola was seen alongside her beauiful mother Claudia

Elsewhere, Nicola was captured alongside her beautiful mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz.

The incredible Peltz family Christmas tree could be seen in the background

Talking about how her parents and David and Victoria Beckham inspire her relationship with her husband, Nicola previously told Byrdie: "Anyone who has been married for a long time, it’s such a beautiful thing,” she said. “My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel.”

© Instagram Nicola and her dad Nelson Peltz

She added: "Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart. I go to Florida any chance I get, and we stay at my parents’ house. It honestly makes me so happy to wake up and have my siblings around. It’s really hard to get us all in the same place because there are so many of us. When we’re all together, it’s so fun."