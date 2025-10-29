Victoria Beckham says she's a girl's girl amid ongoing feud with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

The Spice Girls may have disbanded 24 years ago, but Victoria Beckham is still all about girl power. Appearing on Andy Cohen's radio show on SiriusXM, the fashion mogul, 51, has said she's a "girl's girl" and admitted that it's rare for her not to get along with other women. Andy had asked if the former Spice Girl got on with the other wives and girlfriends during her WAG stint, and she replied: "I did. I'm a girl's girl. I mean you've got to be a real a*****e for me to not get on with you if you're a woman."

Victoria continued, saying: "Because I love, I love women, you know, and that's part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty. I want to empower women. Yes. And I want to share my tips and tricks with women." The comments come amid rumours that there is currently a rift between Victoria's son, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and the rest of the Beckham family.

The reported family feud kicked off when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped several important Beckham family events, such as holidays, birthday parties (including David's 50th), and Victoria's fashion shows. Brooklyn has also remained silent over his father's knighthood, several birthdays within the family and most recently, his mother's eponymous Netflix documentary.

When asked by the Daily Mail what his thoughts were on Victoria's new three-part show, Brooklyn remained tight-lipped and turned his back on the reporter, despite answering several questions previously. In addition to this, the Beckham family were not present for Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August, which took place at her family's Westchester County estate in New York.

However, despite months of speculation, the designer and her husband recently reached out to their son on social media and liked his recent Instagram post. While David and Victoria have extended an olive branch, Brooklyn has been unfollowed by his brothers, Romeo and Cruz. However, he reached out to his younger sister, Harper, on her birthday in July with a sweet post.

© Instagram Victoria's comments come amid rumours of a family rift

While no official reason for the feud has been revealed, a source previously told HELLO!: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them." However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."

© WireImage Despite this, David and Victoria are keen to smooth things over with the eldest Beckham

"David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down." Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."