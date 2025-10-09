Brooklyn Beckham's and Nicola Peltz's blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Victoria's Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary landed on the streaming platform on Thursday and while some fans were excited to see what hilarious quips the former Spice Girl was going say, others may be wondering whether her eldest son Brooklyn would make an appearance. The eldest Beckham sibling and his wife, Nicola Peltz have been involved in an ongoing family feud with Brooklyn's family, leaving the pair of them missing a series of significant family events in the last year.

But, you may be surprised to learn the couple do make a a blink and you miss it cameo in Victoria's new show. The series focuses largely on VB's journey into the fashion world. In scenes filmed at Victoria's September 2024 Paris Fashion Week show, Brooklyn and Nicola feature in the background. See the moment in the video above.

Despite being featured in the documentary, Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend the series premiere in London on Wednesday night. However, VB's other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were by their mother's side along with her husband, David Beckham.

© Dave Benett/WireImage VB was suported by her family at the event on Wednesday

Other celebrities were also in attendance at the star-studded premiere, including Victoria's close friend, Eva Longoria, who is Harper's godmother. She was joined by Victoria's fellow Spice Girls bandmembers, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton also showed their support.

© Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Eva Longoria stepped out in support of her close friend

While no official reason for the feud has been revealed, a source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said. However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."