Nicola Peltz hints at period of ‘transformation’ in marriage to Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz has hinted she's in a period of "transformation" in her married life. The 30-year-old, who has been married to Brooklyn Beckham for three years, gave a subtle life update to her social media post on Wednesday. The star shared a post to her Instagram Stories on how this week gave way to "manifestation" and finding "true purpose". The original post shared by tiis_meditation delved into the significance of November 11 this week in numerology. The account said the number 11 represents "intuition, enlightenment, and spiritual awakening".

"When the date doubles to 11/11, its vibration becomes even stronger - a gateway for alignment, transformation, and manifestation. Many believe 11/11 is a portal day - a time when the veil between worlds is thinner and your intentions manifest faster. Others see it as a day to pause, connect with your inner wisdom, and realign with your true purpose." The post said that for others, the date is "a reminder that the universe is always communicating - in signs, numbers, and synchronicities." According to the account, the message from the universe on November 11 is, "You are aligned. You are guided. You are limitless." Nicola didn't leave a comment but took the time to repost the message with her more than 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Nicola Peltz has hinted at a period of 'transformation' in her life

Nicola shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories

The repost comes just weeks after Nicola renewed her marriage vows with Brooklyn, 26, in August. The couple first tied the knot in a lavish wedding in April 2022, attended by both their families. More than three years later, the couple renewed their vows at the family estate owned by Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz. While Nicola's family were present for the intimate occasion, Brooklyn's parents and siblings were notably absent amid reports of a family rift.

Brooklyn and Nicola's feud with the Beckhams

© WireImage Brooklyn and Nicola with the Beckham family at the Netflix Beckham UK Premiere in October 2023

A reported 'feud' between the couple and Brooklyn's family has lasted nearly a year, but tensions reportedly began as far back as 2022. The cause of reported tension between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham allegedly stemmed from Nicola's decision to wear a wedding dress from a different designer. Reports of a rift furthered in 2025 after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped a series of family events, notably David Beckham's 50th birthday party in May, where his wife and the rest of their children were all present. They were also absent from Victoria's 51st birthday party. Brooklyn then notably did not publicly acknowledge Father's Day, but did wish his sister Harper a happy birthday.

Brooklyn broke his silence on the public scrutiny in a chat with the Daily Mail in September. "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," he said. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish." In October, Victoria Beckham appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about the family's close bond. "I mean, we're such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. You know, that's really important," she said.

Recently, Victoria and David have seemingly extended an olive branch. The couple subtly 'liked' a social media video of their son Brooklyn making pancakes last month. However, Brooklyn was then absent from his parents' party in the Cotswolds in November to celebrate David's recent knighthood.