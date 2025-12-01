Harper Beckham's 7 advent calendars will make you green with envy

Victoria Beckham gave fans a festive peek into daughter Harper’s luxurious holiday setup, and it’s nothing short of spectacular. In a new Instagram Story, the fashion designer shared a video panning across not one, not two, but seven advent calendars, all lined up and ready for December surprises.

The clip showcases an array of deluxe calendars, including options from Space NK, Gucci and Lindt each offering their own elegant designs and high-end holiday treats.

From beauty minis to gourmet chocolates and tea assortments, Harper’s countdown to Christmas is the epitome of seasonal indulgence. In the background you can hear Victoria say: "It's the first of December and the calendars are out. What do you think Harper? Look at all the snow!"

"They're so cool I love it!" Harper enthuses. Harper's incredible swag comes after Victoria, 51, gave fans a glimpse of her mum, Jackie, and dad, Anthony's festive fireplace, which was strewn with all of their grandchildren's stockings.

Among them, fans glimpsed Brooklyn's, as well as those of his three younger siblings: Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

"It's just so cute," the fashion designer said as she filmed the Santa-red decor. "And my mum and dad have still got mine, and my brother and sister's stockings up," she added. "I mean, this one," she continued, panning onto hers, "this one has been here a long, long time. My mum drags it out every Christmas. So sweet!"

Currently, it's unknown if Brooklyn – who is based in the US with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham – will see his family over the holidays. Posting on social media on Thursday, the 26-year-old revealed that he and Nicola, 30, had been busy celebrating Thanksgiving across the pond.

Rumours of a feud between Brookyln, Nicola and his family have run riot over the past year, especially with the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, failing to attend major family events, including vacations, his father, David Beckham's 50th birthday party, and Victoria's fashion shows.

Victoria has said that Harper inspires her

Fans were particularly surprised when neither Victoria, David or their children were present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony in August, which was held at her family's Westchester County estate in New York. Currently, both Brooklyn and Nicola are following David and Victoria on Instagram, both of whom regularly like his posts. However, they appear to have unfollowed his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz. Brooklyn is thought to be on good terms with his little sister, Harper, however, after celebrating her birthday with a brief message on Instagram in July.

While details surrounding the family rift are limited, some have speculated that a feud emerged after Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, when the bride wore a gown designed by Valentino, rather than by Victoria's eponymous brand. However, both Victoria and Nicola dismissed any inklings of a falling out at the time.