Harper Beckham just became the ultimate queen of grunge in £300 menswear outfit

Harper Beckham looked lovely on Wednesday evening as she headed out to support her big brother Cruz's band, The Breakers, who performed a set. The teenager dressed down for the occasion, rocking a pair of her favourite baggy jeans and a slouchy sweatshirt in navy blue. Although her famed hairstyle was as blonde, sleek and straight as ever, her outfit was pretty grunge-esque.

Harper's sweatshirt is from Acne, a Stockholm-based label known for its famously simple, androgynous pieces. Harper's sweatshirt is actually from their menswear collection - could it be that Harper has borrowed it from one of her three brothers - Brooklyn, Romeo or Cruz? Or maybe even her style icon, dad David?

© @victoriabeckham Harper posed proudly with her budding singer brother, Cruz

Either way, the £300 number is effortlessly chic and is currently online. The website says of the style: "Crafted from a breathable cotton and hemp blend, this long-sleeve T-shirt embodies effortless casual style. Designed for a relaxed fit, it’s finished with a distressed neckline, cuffs, and hem, while the signature 'Acne Studios Stockholm 1996' stamp logo embossed on the front adds a distinctive touch."

Harper wore this chic top by Acne

How to style a sweatshirt like Harper's

I would personally style this type of top very similar to how Harper has; with the wide-legged jeans and little accessories, as that is what this gettup is all about - minimalism. To dress it up a bit, however, I would add a chic leather jacket for the ultimate in biker chic.

© @victoriabeckham Harper cuddled up to her dad David at the event

What is grunge?

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I would describe 'grunge' dressing as choosing pieces that are oversized, unpretentious and teamed with minimal accessories - think lots of layering and above all, laid back. So we are talking baggy jeans, layered tops, and leaving that statement jewellery at home. According to Vogue, the trend began in the 80s "at the beginning of Seattle's rock-music renaissance," although it wasn't really embraced by the fashion world until the early 90s.

© Getty Kurt Cobain put the grune look on the map in the early 90s

Alex Frank, an editor at The Fader, told Vogue in 2014 that Kurt Cobain made the look hugely accessible. "At a time when a body-conscious silhouette was the defining look, he made it cooler to look slouchy and loose, no matter if you were a boy or a girl. And I think he still represents a romantic ideal for a lot of women."

© GC Images Cruz's fashion look has always been individual

It's also worth noting that Cruz has always been a fan of grunge. The youngest of the Beckham boys, he is very creative, just like his mother, and his look is much more daring than his brothers. He often customises his clothes, wears zany accessories and loves a band T-shirt or two. Perhaps Harper was trying to mirror her brother's unique look.