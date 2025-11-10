Catherine Zeta Jones, 56, turns heads with ageless appearance in black lace mini dress

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones looked as stunning as ever as she attended Netflix's Wednesday FYC Event at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on November 9 2025. The Oscar-winning actress wowed onlookers in a stunning black lace mini dress. The figure-hugging design featured long sheer sleeves, a high neckline, short skirt and delicate floral lace detailing that added a touch of gothic glamour, a fitting nod to the darkly stylish world of Wednesday, in which Catherine portrays the enigmatic Morticia Addams. The ruched skirt, adorned with a chic rosette at the hip, and the short hemline accentuated her toned legs, while classic black heels completed the look.

Wearing her signature brunette locks in loose waves and keeping her makeup soft yet sultry, Catherine exuded confidence and natural radiance on the black carpet. Her understated accessories and minimal styling allowed the intricate lace to take centre stage.

At 56, Catherine continues to balance her impressive career with family life. Married to fellow Hollywood legend Michael Douglas since 2000, she’s often shared glimpses of their close-knit family with children Dylan and Carys, crediting them with keeping her grounded.

© Getty Images Catherine attends Netflix's "Wednesday" FYC Event

Michael, 81, is now retired and said in a recent interview he is happy to take a back seat and let Catherine shine. "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set," he said in an interview with Far Out Magazine. "If something special came up, I’d go back, but otherwise, I’m quite happy. I like to watch my wife work," he admitted.

© Getty Images Catherine with co-stars Luis Guzmán and Jenna Ortega

The actor revealed that by starting his own production company he found himself overwhelmed by his work commitments. "I had a big production company. I financed my own movies," he said. "The producing aspect of my life sort of took over, and I would find myself in movies I was producing, and that is not a good combination."

© WireImage Catherine and Carys Zeta Douglas at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

"I would finish acting and then there would be a pile of crap, scripts that we were developing that I would then have to go through, making all my notes for them and all of that," he admitted. Michael also confessed that he became overwhelmed: "So, the job became overwhelming. There were about 20 years in there which I could have simplified and probably enjoyed life more."

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael on the golf course together

Catherine and Michael met in 1998 at a film festival in France. The Basic Instinct star reminisced on the fateful night in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram in 2021. "My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me – tadaah!" he wrote.

"Then, when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic."