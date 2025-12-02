Amanda Holden's model daughter Lexi, 19, towers over daringly dressed mum

Amanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi, 19, were quite the pair on Monday night when they attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Aspiring model Lexi looked beautiful wearing a dazzling back gown, comprised of a structured corset top and a glittering barely-there skirt. As for her glam, Lexi opted for fluttering lashes, smoky eyeliner and glossy nude lips.

© Getty Images The pair stepped out at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall

She scraped her long, honey-blonde locks up into a high ponytail, drawing attention to her black choker.

Meanwhile, mother-of-two Amanda, who also shares daughter Hollie, 13, with her husband Chris Hughes, went for a very risque ensemble. She, like Lexi, opted for a structured, corset-style gown; only hers, at the front, featured a waist-cinching A-line skirt.

© FilmMagic The Britain's Got Talent judge chose a thong-style gown for the occasion

At the back, the Britain of Talent star's corset was revealed to have a thong-style leg line, framed by her plunging skirt.

"My beautiful girl," wrote Amanda, alongside one of the beautiful photos she shared from the glitzy evening.

© Corbis via Getty Images The mother-daughter dup stepped out alongside stars such as Colman Domingo

The mother-daughter pair were joined by a long list of stars, including Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, Lily Alle, Raye, who performed on the night, and Sienna Miller and Ellie Goulding, who both revealed they were pregnant.

Lexi's foray into modelling

It's no surprise that Amanda chose Lexi as her plus one for the event, as Lexi is focusing on her modelling career. The teen signed to Storm Management, one of the best modelling agencies in the country, in February 2022.

The agency famously launched the careers of Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne.

© Instagram Lexi is signed to Storm modelling agency

Since Lexi joined the famous agency, Amanda has tried to quash claims of nepotism, recently telling the Radio Times: "Yes, she's related to me, but that’s nothing to do with me. The word 'nepo' can be thrown around forever, but it's unfair it's been used in showbiz."

"When I was young, I got a job in a fruit'n' veg shop because my mum knew the fruit'n' veg guy. If you know someone who can help your child get in somewhere, you’ll do whatever."