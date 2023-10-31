Amanda Holden stuns in knitted mini skirt and knee-high boots

Amanda Holden has outdone herself once again when stepping out for a morning in the studio for Heart Breakfast in yet another fabulous outfit.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, was seen wearing a knitted ensemble which was giving us some serious autumn wardrobe inspiration. Amanda paired a knitted mini skirt in an oatmeal shade with a matching cropped jumper.

© Getty Amanda paired the knit co-ord with knee-high boots

The jumper featured a ribbed turtle neck and long sleeves for a chic take on a cosy look. The radio host paired the fabulous knitted co-ord with a pair of tan knee-high boots with a chunky heel and a matching tan leather Michael Kors oversized bag with gold chain detail.

© Getty Amanda Holden looked stunning in the knit two-piece

Amanda's look was completed with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and she wore her windswept locks in a simple straightened style.

© Getty Amanda's sunglasses are a staple accessory

The star of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job also wowed in a power suit that really said 'orange is the new black'. The star stepped out for a day of hosting her breakfast radio show with Jamie Theakston wearing a bright orange suit co-ord featuring skinny cigarette trousers and an oversized boxy blazer in the bright hue.

The former This Morning presenter paired the orange suit with a tangerine slim-fit roll-neck jumper and matching orange accessories in the form of an envelope clutch and an unusual touch – a beret.

© Getty Amanda wowed in orange earlier today

Adding a cosy element, Amanda wore a midi-length borg coat in a light oatmeal shade draped over her shoulders and looked so chic in her tortoiseshell sunglasses' second outing in 24 hours. A pair of patent nude court shoes were the ideal finishing touch to her daring outfit.

The I Can See Your Voice panellist has also caught our attention recently in her evening attire. The star debuted a stunning lacy halterneck jumpsuit from her latest partywear collection with Lipsy for Next.

© Instagram Amanda looked flawless in her leather dress

Other pieces from the collection which have received major brownie points from us include her waist-cinching leather midi dress and her gold floor-length gown which effortlessly exuded old Hollywood glamour.

We also can't forget Amanda's snow queen look. The star paired a cream satin midi-skirt with a cream cropped jumper and matching cream leather knee-high boots – clearly cropped jumpers and boots are staples in Amanda's autumn wardrobe.

© Getty Amanda looked like a snow queen in all white

Amanda showed her appreciation for this autumn pairing when she was spotted earlier this month leaving the Heart Breakfast studio in a Bardot-style jumper dress and tan knee-high boots which she paired with a Gucci black crossbody bag.

Behind the scenes, Amanda keeps things more casual as seen in her welly boot look just last week with daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, whom she shares with her husband of 15 years Chris Hughes.

© Instagram Amanda was nervous as she went in

The trio were seen enjoying spooky activities at Blenheim Palace including a trip down the helter-skelter, a trail through walls of skeletons and they even braved the graveyard walk in wholesome photos shared with Amanda's two million Instagram followers.

Her eldest daughter is looking to follow in Amanda's glamorous footsteps as the doting mother revealed Lexi was signed by the modelling agency Storm last year. Amanda said to The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft – how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."