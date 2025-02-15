Amanda Holden looks half her age in thigh-high leather chaps

Amanda Holden stole the show at the London Palladium in an eye-catching outfit that left fans stunned.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, showed off her bold sense of style in an Alexander McQueen jacket, statement jewellery, and a pair of striking Coperni trousers that immediately grabbed attention.

A daring fashion choice

The standout feature of Amanda's outfit was her thigh-high leather chaps, a unique take on the brand's Hybrid Denim Trousers, which retail for $1,070. While the original design is made from denim, Amanda's version was crafted in sleek black leather, adding an edgy, high-fashion twist to the look.

The unconventional trousers are described on Coperni's website as "unique flared trousers composed of two parts," creating a striking, chaps-style silhouette that gave Amanda's outfit a daring yet polished finish.

Amanda's stylist Karl Willett shared a stunning image of her in the look, captioning the post: "@noholdenback at the London Palladium".

Fans react to Amanda's bold look

© Instagram Fans couldn't get over how good Amanda looked

Fans were quick to praise the Heart Radio presenter for her youthful appearance and daring style. Many took to social media to comment on how effortlessly she pulled off the look.

"Every - single - time," one fan wrote. Another added: "Love it". A number of fans posted love heart and fire emojis to showcase how much they love this look.

Amanda's signature style

Amanda is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, whether on the red carpet, on television, or on social media.

Just last week, she wowed in a River Island midi dress, which she compared to Vivienne Westwood due to its tailored silhouette and check print. The dress, which retailed for £59, quickly became a trending item online.

Speaking about the look, Amanda said: This dress - look at it - you might think Vivienne Westwood - it's from River Island! It's just stunning. I absolutely love it."

She styled the midi dress with thigh-high leather boots, proving once again that statement pieces are a key part of her wardrobe.

A timeless fashion icon

© BBC/Voltage TV Amanda's fashion is iconic

At 53, Amanda continues to push fashion boundaries with chic, unexpected choices that keep her looking fresh and youthful. Whether it's a £59 high street dress or designer chaps from Coperni, she knows how to turn heads and keep fans talking.

With her latest daring look, Amanda has once again solidified her status as one of the UK's most stylish TV personalities.