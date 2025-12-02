Watch: Millie Bobby Brown drops bombshell on co-star as she reveals new name

Millie Bobby Brown has officially changed her name.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, dropped the bombshell during a recent interview with her co-star, Noah Schnapp.

Speaking to VT last month, Millie revealed that she has removed 'Bobby Brown' from her moniker after marrying Jake Bongiovi last year.

Noah was asked what Millie's full name is, and while he did answer correctly, calling her 'Millie Bonnie Brown,' which was her real name before she adopted her stage name 'Bobby,' she clarified that her name has changed again since she tied the knot.

© Getty Images Millie has changed her name after marrying Jake Bongiovi in 2024

Noah's next guesses were "Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi" and "Millie Bonnie Bobby Bongiovi Brown," before Millie jumped in to tell him there was "no Bobby" and to "drop the Brown."

"Just drop the Brown. Drop the Bobby, drop the Brown. It's just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi," she clarified, before jokingly adding: "Millie Bon Bon."

© Instagram Millie is now 'Millie Bonnie Bongiovi'

Millie has been with Jake since 2021, with the couple making their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They secretly married in the US in May 2024 before throwing a lavish Italian wedding five months later in October.

© Instagram Millie and Jake have been together since 2021

Millie and Jake flew their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills, with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

Both the actress and her husband shared respective photos on their Instagram accounts, with matching captions as Millie wrote: "Forever and always, your wife", while Jake wrote: "Forever and always, your husband."

© Instagram Millie and Jake adopted a daughter in the summer of 2025

In August 2025, the couple announced they had adopted a baby girl. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three."