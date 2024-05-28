Bon Jovi confirms Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding: 'She looked gorgeous'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's father-in-law has confirmed she wed her fiance Jake Bongiovi with a "very small family wedding".

The rock star was speaking on BBC's The One Show on May 28 when he was asked about the nuptials, and he shared that the reports were "true" and that the newlyweds are "absolutely fantastic".

"They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be," said Jon, beaming as he spoke to hosts Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp.

© Getty

It was previously reported that Jake and Millie are also planning a more extravagant wedding for later in the year.

Millie, 21, and Jake, 22 first met on Instagram and were friends before they fell in love. After directly messaging each other for a while, they met in person and they were spotted together for the first time in early 2021 in New York City, days after he first posted a selfie with the actress and called her his 'BFF'.

© Christopher Willard

Jake proposed in April 2023 during a vacation with Jake's parents – Jon and his wife Dorothea Hurley – during a diving expedition with Millie. After reaching their destination, Jake presented Millie with a shell with the ring inside, and the Enola Holmes star quickly shared the news with her fans on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song 'Lover' in her caption.

The heartwarming post featured an adorable black and white photograph showing her cradling her beau. She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

The young actress has been private about her wedding planning, previously admitting that there are only "so many moments in life that you get only once, and to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me".

But she did share that "the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life".

The couple live on a farm in Georgia with their nine dogs, four cats, two donkeys, two sheep, two cows, three goats, and one pony.