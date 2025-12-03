NCIS alum Daniela Ruah causes a stir with then-and-now photos on 42nd birthday

Daniela Ruah was feeling reflective when she marked her 42nd birthday on December 2.

The NCIS: Los Angeles alum took to Instagram to share then-and-now photos of herself recreating a head-spinning pose from her childhood.

In the first image, the actress is two years old and performing a headstand with her legs bent against a wall.

The second image shows her pulling off the same move at 42, but with much more finesse as she displays her impressive form and agility.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Daniela Ruah shares bittersweet career moment after NCIS: LA cancelation

Daniela also shared two beautiful photos of herself today, looking fresh-faced and appearing seemingly ageless while posing in the garden of her home.

Captioning the images, she penned: "From 2 to 42… Not much has changed… Except my perception of gratitude.

© Instagram Daniela shared this sweet photo of herself when she was two

"Feeling nothing but love and grateful for everything in my life today and always. Thank you mom and dad for giving me life; thank you hubby for making me feel alive; and thank you kiddos for being my reason to live."

Daniela was inundated with birthday messages, but it was her youthful looks that caused quite a stir among her complimentary followers.

"Happy Birthday, by the way, are you sure that you turn 42, you look 20 years younger to me. Have an absolutely fantastic day. Kiss from Spain," one replied.

© Instagram Daniela recreated the pose from her childhood

A second said: "You really can't see any differences!! Many congratulations once again dear Daniela." A third added: "Happy Birthday Daniela!!!! Don't look a day over 29. Cheers."

There's no denying that Daniela looks incredible. She has always been active, but in 2023, she revealed that she was kicking her fitness regime up a gear.

Daniela shared her plan to be more "proactive" about her well-being after sharing that her father, grandmother, and great-grandmother have all suffered a stroke.

© Instagram Daniela's fans marveled over her youthful looks

"New year, New me. So, I've committed to being more proactive about my health," she wrote on Instagram. "Most of all because three years ago my pops had a stroke (he's still here and doing awesome).

"Before him, my grandmother had a stroke and my great-grandmother before her (I know strokes are not genetic, but certain aspects that lead to strokes, can be inherited). Migraines also run in the family."

© Instagram Daniela became more "proactive" about her well-being in 2023

Daniela revealed that she would seek guidance for her health by undergoing a whole-body MRI screening.

She added: "These are the things I'm particularly curious about but at @prenuvo I get a full body scan to ensure that every part of me is running smoothly."

Family

© Instagram Daniela married David Paul Olsen in 2014, and they are parents to two kids

Daniela has been married to David Paul Olsen, 49, since 2014, after they were introduced by her former NCIS: Los Angeles co-star and now brother-in-law, Eric Christian Olsen.

David was his younger brother's stunt double on the series and is an actor as well. The pair share two children, 11-year-old son River and eight-year-old daughter Sierra.