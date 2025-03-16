Daniela Ruah's rarely-seen kids look so tall in new photo

Daniela Ruah's two kids are growing up fast.

Though the NCIS: Los Angeles alum has long kept her kids largely out of the spotlight, she recently made an exception, and highlighted just how tall her kids have gotten.

The Portuguese-American actress is married to her former NCIS: LA co-star Eric Christian Olsen's brother, David Paul Olsen, and the pair share two kids, son River Isaac and daughter Sierra Esther.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares bittersweet career moment after NCIS: LA cancelation

Over the weekend, Daniela took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo featuring her two kids, in which they are walking with their arms around each other.

"Thing 1 & thing 2," the doting mom wrote in her caption, referencing the Doctor Seuss characters.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Absolutely adorable," as others followed suit with: "Love that pure does not have a price," and: "Cute little things," as well as: "Both super tall," plus another added: "So beautiful, sibling love."

© Instagram Daniela's kids look so grown up

It's a bit of a difficult time for Daniela and her family, as they recently had to say goodbye to their beloved dog Roxy, who passed away. She shared the painful news in another Instagram post, sharing a video montage featuring several photos of sweet Roxy through the years, including of her as a puppy, cuddling up with their other dogs, and with the kids.

She then wrote in her caption: "A few days ago, we said goodbye to our sweet pup, Roxy. Her absence feels incredibly surreal, and it's taken me some time to gather the words to share this."

© Instagram The actress and her husband have been married since 2014

"It was her time to go, but my heart hasn't caught up yet," she confessed, adding: "It's hard to grasp that she isn't here. For 15 years, I'd see that tail wagging when we came home, watch her shake her head like a horse when we said 'food' or 'walk,' and see her excitedly jump into the car when it was time for a road trip."

© Instagram The couple doesn't often share photos of their kids

Daniela continued: "Over the years, her tail wagged a little slower, her head [shook] gentler, and she needed help getting into the car. Her eyes grew cloudy, her ears less sensitive, and she slept more often."

© Getty Her brother-in-law is her former NCIS: LA co-star

Still, she added: "But there was always room for cuddles, and she always welcomed love."

"Always sweet, always ours. 15 years with Roxy, who sat by my side through the changes of a growing family. She is etched into my soul forever," she concluded.