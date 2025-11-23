Oprah turns to a Hollywood star for top tips ahead of her Aussie tour

Oprah Winfrey is gearing up for her long-awaited return to Australia – and she’s getting her travel advice straight from one of the nation’s most adored stars, Hugh Jackman. In a video shared to her Instagram reels, the media icon told Hugh that she hasn’t visited in a decade, prompting an excited response from the Aussie actor.

© Theo Wargo Oprah and Hugh Jackman have been friends for years

Hugh asked how long she planned to stay, and Oprah told him she’d be in Australia for "two whole weeks," a revelation that made him light up. "I'm so thrilled," he told her, clearly delighted she was finally returning after so many years.

© Getty Images Oprah will return to Australia for the first time in 10 years

Her visit comes as Oprah prepares to return to the country this December for 'Oprah In Conversation: Presented by Lilly', a special series of intimate, one-night-only events in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. The tour marks 10 years since her last sold-out Australian visit. Audiences will hear her reflect on authenticity, resilience and purpose in a moderated conversation designed to inspire and uplift anyone ready to reimagine their path.

© WireImage Oprah onstage during her 'An Evening With Oprah' tour in 2015 in Sydney, Australia

Hugh happily slipped into tour-guide mode, telling Oprah to head straight to Bondi Beach on her arrival in Sydney and start the famous coastal walk from Bondi Beach to Bronte Beach.

He explained that "it’s about a 40-minute walk and there’s sculptures all the way along," referring to the annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition that turns the clifftops into an outdoor gallery. He even encouraged her to take a spontaneous dip, insisting, "If you get the urge to jump into the ocean, do it – it’s the best jetlag cure in the world."

© Getty Images Oprah and Hugh in 2010 in Sydney, Australia

Next came the food tips, and Hugh didn’t hesitate. He urged Oprah to have breakfast at Bills – a global restaurant family established by Australian restaurateur, cook and food writer Bill Granger – and try their famous ricotta hotcakes. When she asked, "Ricotta hotcakes?" he declared, "Best in the world! Best coffee." He also told her to chat with everyone along the way because, in true Aussie spirit, "We’re the best in the world."

Oprah, clearly charmed, told him, "You Aussies are the best," and Hugh responded with equal warmth as the pair hugged: "I love you – have the best time. Australia loves you, you know that."