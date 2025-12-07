Jack Osbourne's wife Aree announces big baby surprise post jungle: 'Oops I did it again!'

Jack Osbourne, 40, has shared a major life update days after leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The star was evicted from the reality show on Friday alongside Lisa Riley, becoming the seventh and eighth campmates to exit ahead of the finale on Sunday. While his time in the jungle is over, Jack has already shared his next exciting venture: he's going to be a dad again!

The star was sweetly reunited with his wife, Aree Gearhart, shortly after leaving the jungle, revealing Aree is pregnant with their second child together, his fifth. The couple shared a heartwarming photo with Jack cradling his wife's noticeable baby bump beneath a jungle-themed green maxi dress.

"Oops i did it again!" Aree captioned the baby news on Instagram. The post was inundated with congratulations messages from fans and friends. Jack's mum, Sharon Osbourne, reposted the news to her Instagram Story with a white heart emoji.

Jack's message to late father

Speaking to The Sun, Jack revealed he was able to tell his dad Ozzy Osbourne he would be a grandfather again before he died in July. "It's awesome. I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way," Jack said.

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness. It’s been easy for me – I think it’s been a lot harder for my wife!"

He continued: “But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

© Instagram Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne pose for a photo with their son Jack and his wife Aree, plus three of his daughters

Jack has four daughters

Jack shares a three-year-old daughter, Maple, with his wife Aree. He is also a dad to three other girls - Pearl, 13, Andy, ten, and Minnie, seven - whom he welcomed with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. He's been married to his second wife, Aree, since 2023, and she is also a stepmum to his three girls.

"Aree, you walked into the relationship with me and the girls as if it was always that way," Jack wrote in a gushing social media post for Mother's Day 2025. "You’re such a powerful mother and I’m proud you are Maple’s mother and Pearl, Andy and Minnie’s step mumsy. All in."

Jack and Aree's relationship

Jack and Aree first went public with their romance in 2019 and then announced their engagement two years later in December 2021. The couple tied the knot in a secret and intimate ceremony in September 2023. "It was an awesome, perfect, great weekend. Couldn't have asked for anything better," Jack told Entertainment Tonight about the wedding.

"We planned to always have a small wedding, then the plans changed a few times. It all came together very quickly and it was just really nice. It was maybe like 25 guests, and it was perfect." Jack and Aree welcomed their first daughter Maple in July 2022.