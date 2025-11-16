Who is Jack Osbourne's wife? All about Aree Gearhart

It's proving to be a year of highs and lows for Jack Osbourne, and four months after losing his dad Ozzy Osbourne in July, he's back in the spotlight to compete on I'm a Celebrity. As he heads to the Australian jungle, he will undoubtedly be missing his loved ones, including his wife Aree Gearhart. "It’s going to be very difficult not speaking to my wife and kids. But yes, I do hope I can make my family proud," he told The Mirror ahead of his reality TV stint. Jack and Aree have been married for two years and together share a daughter, Maple. Aree, 34, is also a stepmum to Jack's three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Read on for all you need to know about Aree, the couple's love story and their family life.

She's an interior designer

Aside from being put in the spotlight for marrying into the famous Osbourne family, Aree works as an interior designer. Before that, she reportedly worked as a magazine editor.

© Instagram/ @areeosbourne Jack Osbourne's wife Aree Gearhart is an interior designer

Her romance with Jack

Before his relationship with Aree, Jack was previously married to actress Lisa Stelly. They were married for six years from 2012 before Lisa filed for divorce in 2019. Lisa and Jack welcomed three daughters together: Pearl, 13, Andy, ten, and Minnie, seven. Aree and Jack went public with their romance in November 2019 - months after his divorce - when they were spotted at the American Music Awards together.

Two years later, Aree announced they were engaged with a photo of them in the snow posted to her Instagram. "Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland," she shared the news in a post on December 31, 2021. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe." The couple tied the knot in September 2023.

© Instagram/ @areeosbourne Aree and Jack have been married since 2023

Jack opened up about their secret, intimate wedding in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It was an awesome, perfect, great weekend. Couldn't have asked for anything better," he told the outlet. "We planned to always have a small wedding, then the plans changed a few times. It all came together very quickly and it was just really nice. It was maybe like 25 guests, and it was perfect."

She's a mum and stepmum

Before their 2023 wedding, Aree and Jack welcomed their first child together. Aree announced on social media in March 2022 that she was pregnant. "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022," she shared alongside a photo of her and Jack both cradling her noticeable baby bump. The couple welcomed their daughter Maple Artemis Osbourne in July 2022.

"My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07 pm. new level of love unlocked," Aree shared the news. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy," Jack confirmed in his own post announcing the life update. Along with being a mum, Aree is a stepmum to Jack's three other daughters. Her Instagram bio even has "mama + stepmamma" at the time of writing. "Aree, you walked into the relationship with me and the girls as if it was always that way," Jack wrote in a social media post for Mother's Day. "You’re such a powerful mother and I’m proud you are Maple’s mother and Pearl, Andy and Minnie’s step mumsy. All in."

She's close with Jack's family

Kelly Osbourne and Aree Gearhart

Aree has posted photos here and there with the Osbourne family to her social media over the years. She seems to be close to her sister-in-law Kelly, posting a sweet photo back in 2021 of just them hugging. "I love you," Aree captioned the pic. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Kelly spoke about how her brother and sister-in-law had been there for her while she was preparing to welcome her first child. "I check in on baby Maple and they check in on me to see where I am – and they were pregnant the same time, she just came a few months earlier, so it’s kind of like he's been my crash test dummy," she told the outlet at the time.

Aree spoke lovingly of her late father-in-law Ozzy Osbourne in a heartfelt social media tribute days after his death. "I'm pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around," she gushed on Instagram. She continued: "The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other. He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family.

Aree posted a tribute to her late father-in-law Ozzy with photos of them and the rest of the family

"We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above. We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy." Aree posted photos with her late father-in-law and the rest of the family, including a picture of just them on her wedding day to Jack.