Kylie Minogue thanks fans for support as she celebrates exciting milestone

Kylie Minogue sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she posted a sensational video of herself thanking fans for all their continued support.

For the sweet announcement, the 'Padam Padam' songstress, 55, rocked a daring off-the-shoulder leather mini dress which perfectly accentuated her stunning hourglass figure.

She wore her honey-hued tresses flipped over to one side and highlighted her pretty features with a sunkissed beauty blend featuring shimmery pink lipstick and muted eyeshadow.

Kylie's video montage also featured throwback images from her London pop-up store, in addition to brief clips of the star chatting to BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty.

"'Call me a dreamer'… But I can't believe TENSION has been out in the world for over two weeks already!! Thank you for all of your love and support. A TRUE DREAM!!" Kylie gushed in her caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages. Stunned by her flawless appearance, one follower remarked: "Looking amazing and gorgeous," while another added: "You are a dream Kylie."

Other fans couldn't help but wax lyrical about her brand-new album, with one noting: "Thank you for this beautiful album [heart-eye emoji] LEGEND," while another added: "Beyond legendary! One of your best eras Kylie! Tension, to me, is as astonishing as Fever, Aphrodite, Body Language, and Impossible Princess. You are the best!"

It's been an incredibly busy few weeks for the global pop sensation! Kylie delighted TV fans earlier this month when she made a dazzling appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

For the special occasion, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker turned heads in a vampy thigh-split camisole dress complete with the most incredible faux leather rosettes.

Stepping out in head-to-toe black, Kylie elevated her glam frock with a pair of sheer black tights, patent kitten heels and a glossy burgundy manicure.

For a touch of Hollywood glamour, the singer styled her luscious blonde locks into gorgeous waves and finished off her glam get-up with a perfectly polished, natural beauty blend. Swoon!

Reflecting on her TV appearance, Kylie noted in her caption: "Had so much fun on @thegrahamnortonshowofficial last night!! Thanks for the T-shirt, Mae!" Stunned by her outfit, Kylie's fans went berserk in the comments section. "Perfect legs @kylieminogue [flame emoji]," penned one, while another gushed: "Kylie always looks fabulous."

Later this year, Kylie is set to dazzle fans once again as she kicks off her hotly anticipated Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort.

Speaking about the exciting gig, Kylie told HELLO!: "I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment.

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later, I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."