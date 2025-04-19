Meet Dr. Oz's stunning four children including famous daughter and Harvard graduate son

Dr. Oz found himself in a family medical emergency on Friday after his 11-year-old granddaughter fainted during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House.

The TV doctor had just been sworn in as Donald Trump's administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. During the ceremony, one of Oz's daughters attempted to get his attention after her child had fainted. "Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!," she said.

© Getty Images Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa Oz listen to US President Donald Trump's speech

The 64-year-old rushed over to his granddaughter Philomena and all reporters were removed from the room. The doctor's children, Daphne and Oliver, were then spotted escorting Philomena out of the room.

The event was a family affair, with Dr. Oz's supported on the day by his wife Lisa, son Oliver, and three daughters, Daphne, Arabella, and Zoe. Away from the camera, the TV star is a doting father to his four children.

© Getty Images Dr. Oz and his family

Despite his impressive career, Dr. Oz told First Class Fatherhood how becoming a dad changed his life. "I never loved anything quite like that ... it's a different kind of love. You'd happily give your life for your child," he shared.

HELLO! takes a closer look at Dr. Oz's family life and reveals what his grown-up children are up to today.

Dr. Oz's four children

© Getty Images Daphne Oz The couple welcomed their first child Daphne in February 1986.The 39-year-old has followed in her father's star-studded footsteps as she also pursued a TV career. Daphne rose to fame following her stint on The Chew back in 2011. The daytime show earned her an Emmy Award and the star went on to host a food talk show called The Good Dish in 2022. "My parents have taught all of their children that if you're going to bother doing anything, you should do it the best you can," she told People. Similarly to her parents, Daphne is also an author and has curated a large social media following. The eldest sibling tied the knot with her husband John Jovanovic in 2012 and they welcomed their daughter Philomena in 2014 and their son Jovan Jr. the following year. Daphne gave birth to her third child, Domenica, in 2017 and her fourth, Giovanna, in 2019.

© Instagram Arabella Oz The couple's second child, Arabella, had initially set her sights on the big screen. Although she studied filmmaking at Columbia University, Dr. Oz's daughter appeared on screen in the 2017 horror movie Jigsaw and the 2018 drama Billionaire Boys Club. Arabella's father has previously gushed over his daughter's acting talents. "She's the kindest of my kids and taps into deeper emotions," he said. However, Arabella gave up acting and turned her attention to pursuing a career as a therapist. "Being a therapist AND having a public family, I'm always aware of how transparent/free I can be," she shared. "Right now the deeper feeling is a desire for more self-expression." The therapist married cellist Nicholas Canellakis in 2024 and it seems she had her father's full approval. "Every father dreams of walking his daughter down the aisle to marry Prince Charming. The iconic fairy tale has come true for our family ... again! @arabellasoz has met her creative match in world class cellist @nick.canellakis_cellist," penned the doctor in an Instagram post caption.

© Instagram Zoe Oz Unlike her siblings, Zoe had no interest in stepping into the spotlight. Following her degree from Harvard University, Dr. Oz's daughter got a job as a chief marketing officer for a startup tech company called Bilt Rewards. Zoe has used her father's success and motivation to strive for success in her own career. "My dad's success can be intimidating, but it also inspires and drives me. I want to impress him," she told Your Teen Mag. Away from her career, Zoe announced her engagement to Kairos co-founder, Alex Fiance in December 2023. The couple welcomed their first child Ozzie in May 2024.