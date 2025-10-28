Kelsey Grammer, 70, becomes dad of 8 as he and wife welcome baby — find out his name

Kelsey Grammer is a dad again! The 70-year-old actor and his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, have welcomed a baby boy. The proud dad to eight children, made the announcement during an appearance on Pod Meets World when he said: "Just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids! It was like three days ago."

The Frasier actor — who shares three other children with Kayte — then revealed the moniker they had chosen for their newborn. "Christopher just joined the family," he confirmed. The couple also share Faith, 13, and sons Kelsey, 11, and Auden, eight.

In addition, Kelsey is a dad to daughter, Greer, 33, from his previous relationship with make-up artist, Barrie Buckner. He and his third wife, Camille Mayer, share a daughter, Mason, 24 and son, Jude, who is 21. His firstborn was daughter, Spencer, who is now 42. Kelsey welcomed her with his first wife, Doreen Alderman.

Romantic first meet

Kelsey first met Kayte in 2009 while still married to Camille, and recounted their meet-cute on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2012. "We actually met in the air on a plane to England," he recalled. "It was very romantic, she was working on the plane. We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmas time. It was two years ago."

The couple were engaged by December 2010 and married two months later at The Plaza Hotel in NYC. While there's no doubt he has his hands full with eight children, Kelsey wouldn't have it any other way and has no problem becoming a dad again later in life. "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift," he told The Guardian.

Being an older dad

© Getty Images Kelsey with his oldest child, Spencer

He's also doing his best to be more present as he confessed his work took priority with his youngest. "I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," he told People. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

Talking of his parenting style, Kelsey said: "I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones. I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life."