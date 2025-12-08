Sofia Richie stuns in lace gown as she showcases baby bump with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie lit up the red carpet as she stepped out in a breathtaking ivory lace gown, proudly cradling her growing baby bump.

The 27-year-old model exuded effortless elegance in the high-neck, sleeveless dress, which featured a soft, draped silhouette and intricate floral detailing throughout.

Her chic, shoulder-grazing blonde waves and gold statement earrings added a refined touch, while her natural makeup kept the focus on her radiant glow.

© Variety via Getty Images Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge at Variety Hitmakers 2025

Sofia lovingly placed her hands on her bump, beaming as she posed on the red carpet. Her subtle jewelry, including her sparkling diamond rings, elevated the look without overwhelming it.

Sofia was joined by her husband, Elliot Grainge, who looked dapper in a dark green tailored suit layered over a white crew-neck sweater.

© AFP via Getty Images Sofia is pregnant with her second child

The couple, who married in April 2023, appeared inseparable as they held hands on the carpet, with Elliot proudly supporting Sofia through her pregnancy journey.

The pair shared several sweet moments together, marking one of their most glamorous public outings since announcing they are expecting their second child.

© Variety via Getty Images Sofia stuns in ivory lace gown

Sofia took to Instagram to share the happy news back in October, which coincided with the launch of her new fashion label, SRG, in partnership with Revolve. "On my way to launch these babies + @srgatelier," Sofia wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of her in a brown polka-dot zip-up sweater and black trousers, with her shirt pulled up to showcase her growing baby bump.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share in her joy, with one writing, "Number 2 on the way," in all caps, while another added, "Eloise is entering her big sister era…Congrats, Sofia!!"

The fashion designer and her husband, Elliot, welcomed their first child, Eloise, in May 2024. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in the South of France in 2023, and have since shared countless adorable moments together on social media.

© Instagram Sofia with baby Eloise

Elliot shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram just hours before their pregnancy announcement, and congratulated Sofia on her label launch. "I usually forget I even have Instagram, so I never really post. But today's different…it's the launch of my incredible wife Sofia's fashion brand, SRG Atelier," he wrote. "I've watched you pour your heart into every detail with your amazing team, and I couldn't be prouder of you, Sof. You inspire me every day and I love you."

Sofia jumped to the comment section to share the love, writing, "Wait Elliot…omg I love you so so much! You are my life." The daughter of Lionel Richie created a sleek brand to fit her quiet luxury aesthetic, with Sofia sharing her brand's philosophy with Vogue. "I gravitate towards clean lines, beautiful tailoring and neutral tones – things that speak softly but make an impact," she explained.

To learn more about Sofia's first pregnancy journey, watch below…

WATCH: Sofia Grainge Richie gender reveal

"This collection really reflects that philosophy; it's not about being loud, it's about feeling confident and put together in an understated way." Ahead of Sofia and Elliot's pregnancy announcement, the blonde beauty got candid about celebrating Eloise's major milestone in May.

"I didn't realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me," she wrote on Instagram. "On one hand, it's the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand, I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I'll never get back."