Sofia Richie shares latest baby pics as she teases new chapter

Sofia Richie is giving fans a peek into her life as a new mom and budding children’s fashion designer. The 26-year-old model and social media star took to Instagram Stories this week, sharing sweet snaps of her six-month-old daughter, Eloise, who she shares with husband Elliot Grainge. One photo showed the baby girl wearing an adorable pink onesie decorated with a little bug motif — part of Sofia’s upcoming Amazon children’s line.

"I can't wait for my kids line with Amazon to drop so you can enjoy this as well," Sofia wrote, adding, "Coming soon." The model, now balancing motherhood with her new venture as a creative director, hinted that her line Amazon Essentials by Sofia Grainge would launch just in time for winter, featuring baby clothes and cozy swaddles.

In another heartwarming moment, Sofia shared a rare family snap taken at a sunny picnic, with Eloise’s fine blonde hair catching the light as the family of three enjoyed a moment together outdoors. "We love you so much!" Sofia captioned the photo, sharing a glimpse of her contented new family life.

In a further post, Elliot, who Sofia describes as the “greatest dad,” was pictured reading How to Spot a Unicorn to Eloise in her nursery. "Greatest dad," Sofia wrote over the image, capturing the proud new father in a tender moment with his daughter.

Sofia and Elliot, who wed in a lavish French ceremony in 2023, have mostly kept Eloise out of the public eye, choosing to share only partial glimpses of their daughter on social media. "Privacy is important to us, but we also want to share our joy," Sofia explained recently.

The decision to name their daughter Eloise Samantha carries extra significance. Her middle name honors Elliot’s late mother, Samantha Berg, who passed away in 2007. It’s a deeply personal connection that makes Eloise’s name all the more meaningful to the family.

The couple’s romance has been swift and deeply rooted. While they began dating in 2021, they have known each other for years through mutual circles. Their engagement and wedding quickly followed, with Sofia’s father, music legend Lionel Richie, proudly walking her down the aisle.

With motherhood now in full swing, Sofia has also been candid about the challenges. Earlier this year, she admitted that parts of pregnancy were “terrifying” but rewarding, as she navigates this new chapter alongside Elliot. The couple is clearly enjoying every moment as a family of three, from quiet days at home to planning their future.

Sofia’s Amazon baby line is already creating buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see the collection. "I wanted to create pieces that are stylish, comfortable, and practical," Sofia recently said, sharing that her designs are inspired by her own experiences as a new mom.