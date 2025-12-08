Kate Winslet opens up about 'terrifying' beauty pressures and the rise of weight-loss drug use

Actress Kate Winslet has spoken candidly about her concerns over the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures and weight-loss drugs, saying the pressure to alter one's appearance has reached "terrifying" levels – particularly for young women.

In a new interview with The Times, the Titanic star, 50, said she worries that injectable treatments are making people "look the same," adding, "It is devastating. If a person's self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it's frightening."

© Getty Images Kate with daughter Mia Threapleton

Kate shared that she loves seeing actresses "dressed how they want, whichever shape," but noted that an increasing number of people are turning to weight-loss medications. "Some are making choices to be themselves; others do everything they can not to be themselves," she said, questioning whether users truly understand what they are putting into their bodies. "The disregard for one's health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever."

© Dave Benett/WireImage Kate is an advocate for aging naturally

The actress also expressed sadness at how normalized cosmetic enhancements have become, stressing that she has not undergone any procedures herself. "My favourite thing is when your hands get old – that's life, in your hands," she said. Kate added that some of the most beautiful women she knows are over 70, but worries that "young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is."

© Getty Images for Netflix Kate with son Joe Anders at Netflix's "Goodbye June" LA Tastemaker event

Kate has recently taken the director's chair for the first time, which she talked about during her appearance at the world premiere of her latest film with Netflix, Goodbye June. At an intimate screening that was attended by HELLO! and the cast of the film, which includes Oscar winners Toni Colette and Helen Mirren, Kate shared that her son had brought the idea to her.

"Joe had written a script on a screenwriting course that he was fortunate enough to be accepted onto, and at the end of the course, he said to me, 'I've written this thing, and you know it's probably [explicit], but would you read it?'

© WireImage Kate with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2008

"And I read it, and I realised it was very much not [explicit] and could definitely be a film. Also, I found myself in a moment of realisation that, having spent so much of my life advocating and trying to elevate other women in male-dominated spaces, particularly in the film industry, I did have a moment of thinking, 'Well, who am I really if I'm not actually doing that thing to try and change the culture?' So in my 50s, I did it!"

She added: "It was so amazing, but there's lots of people here from our crew who made it possible, and the contributions that they all made are just overwhelming. I mean, the film feels, I think, incredibly real, and so much of it is to do with a lot of the people and incredible actors."