Kate Winslet supports son Joe in rare appearance on special day

Kate Winslet couldn't have been prouder when she stepped out with her eldest son, Joe Anders, for the London premiere of their new film, Goodbye June, on Wednesday night.

Joe towered over his mother as they walked the red carpet together, with Kate dressed in a sleek black off-the-shoulder gown featuring a scoop neckline and a gold-buckled belt.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Kate's son, Joe Anders, penned the script for her new film

She wore her blonde locks in a chic up-do with face framing pieces falling down, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace and a gold wristwatch.

Her 21-year-son looked dapper in a black suit with a white button-down underneath, paired with black dress shoes.

Learn more about Kate's three children below...

WATCH: Meet Kate Winslet's Kids

Joe, who the Titanic actress shares with her ex-husband, Sam Mendes, penned the script for the upcoming film, which stars Kate, Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren. Kate also made her directorial debut with the film after wanting to protect her son on his first major project.

"When it came to the point of the screenplay being ready, I was going to produce it. I was going to play the character of Julia, and I knew that we were in a position to find a director. And I suddenly couldn't let it go," she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

© WireImage Joe is Kate's eldest son, whom she shares with director Sam Mendes

"And I said to [Joe], 'Look, I would love to direct it because when you give it to a director, it becomes theirs, which is exactly the right thing that should happen.' But I didn't want that for him."

The film follows a dysfunctional yet loving family who come together to farewell their mother on her deathbed. Joe wrote the script while studying at film school, and Kate was immediately enamored with the story. "He had left school, and he had started to declare that maybe he was interested in acting, actually," Kate recounted to Netflix's Tudum.

© Netflix The film stars Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren

"And he had some small successes across a year or so, but he'd always been a writer from when he was a little boy, and wherever we went in the world, he always had a notebook. Throughout his life, it seemed to be a creative side of him that always pulled him through."

"So he left school, he plucked up the courage, and he got a place, and he was in screenwriting school," she continued. "And he came out the other side, and he said to me, 'I wrote something, and I wonder if you'd read it.' And he said, 'It's probably really crap. Just read it, and you'll tell me what you think.'"

© David Fisher/Shutterstock She is also a mom to Mia and Bear

"And I read it, and immediately it was clear to me that this was a screenwriter, and this was going to be a film. And I said, 'Okay, we're going to do it. I'm going to produce it.' And he was like, 'Well, no, Mom, no, don't. That's not a thing. It's not supposed to be like an assignment you have to big me up about.' And I said, 'I don't need to big you up. I'm telling you we are going to make this into a film."

Kate is also a mother to actress Mia Threapleton, 24, whom she shares with her first husband, Jim Threapleton. She welcomed her youngest son, Bear, with her third husband, Edward Abel Smith, in 2013.