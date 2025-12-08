Cindy Crawford's latest photos have fans all saying the same thing

Cindy Crawford proved once again why she remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved icons as she stepped out for the 2025 Best Buddies Celebrity Bowling Event in Studio City, California – and fans couldn’t stop saying the same thing: she’s as warm, grounded and effortlessly beautiful as ever.

The 59-year-old supermodel, who has supported the Best Buddies organisation for many years, joined other stars including Grace Van Patten, Lisa Loeb, Caley Versfelt, Cole Sibus and Matthew Von Der Ahe for the annual festive fundraiser at Pinz Bowling Center in California. The event pairs celebrities with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a cause Cindy has championed for many years.

© Getty Images for Best Buddies Cindy attends the 2025 Best Buddies Celebrity Bowling Event

Looking relaxed and incredibly down-to-earth, Cindy wore a textured green knit sweater tucked into wide-leg dark denim trousers, finished with tan suede boots and minimal jewellery and make-up.

© Getty Images for Best Buddies Cindy with Cole Sibus and Madison Tevlin

She also shared a heartfelt message on social media to mark the occasion, writing:

"It's that time of year again! I always look forward to spending the day bowling with @BestBuddies. It’s the best way to kick off the holidays and there is so much love to go around!" Her comment section quickly filled with admiration from fans praising her dedication to giving back.

© Getty Images for Best Buddies Cindy Crawford with Mark Wylie

"Thank you for supporting these amazing individuals," one follower wrote. Another added, "Not just a pretty face, thanks for doing good. Merry Christmas!" A third fan wrote: "@cindycrawford you are such a class act! You have a kind heart, a lot of love to share, and your beauty outside is matched by your beauty inside."

© Getty Images for Best Buddies Cindy at the charity event with Kamie Crawford

Cindy wasn’t the only familiar face at the holiday event. Actress Grace Van Patten, Born This Way stars Caley Versfelt and Cole Sibus, and actor Matthew Von Der Ahe all turned up to support the charity, which continues to be one of the most inclusive and joy-filled celebrity gatherings of the season.

Beyond her ongoing work with Best Buddies, Cindy has long woven philanthropy into her public life. She has been a dedicated supporter of paediatric cancer research, inspired by the loss of her younger brother Jeff to leukaemia, and has worked closely with the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center for decades.

Cindy has also championed causes including Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and various environmental and women’s health organisations. Her willingness to use her platform for meaningful advocacy has cemented her reputation not just as a supermodel, but as someone deeply committed to giving back.