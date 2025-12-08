Meet Dan Gauthier's famous actress wife and their private son

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Dan Gauthier's famous actress wife and their son
The One Life to Live actor and his movie star partner met on the set of Teen Witch in 1989 and have been together ever since

Dan Gauthier during 34th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Variety Magazine)© FilmMagic for Variety Magazine
While Brad and Louise may be the on-screen love story of the ‘80s classic Teen Witch, there was an off-screen romance that delivered real-life magic. Dan Gauthier and Lisa Fuller, who starred as Brad and Randa, met on-set of the hit 1989 film, and the happy couple have been together ever since, even welcoming a son in 1991.

With Dan’s highly-anticipated return to the soap world in Days of Our Lives later this month, we’re taking a look at the couple’s enduring romance and careers – from the co-stars who attended their wedding to the successful business venture they’ve built together.

Lisa Fuller and husband Dan Gauthier attend the "Forget Me Not" Premiere at Mann Chinese 6 on October 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)© WireImage

The couple married shortly after the release of Teen Witch in 1989

A magical first meeting

Dan and Lisa first met on the set of Teen Witch (1989), where Dan portrayed leading man Brad Powell opposite Robyn Lively as Louise Miller. While the couple may not have ended up together on-screen, romance was conjured up between Brad and Randa - Louise's rival - in real life. 

According to Robyn, it was love at first sight for the pair. “They dated while making the movie and got married shortly after the movie wrapped,” she told Buzzfeed in 2014. “I was heartbroken, but I still went to their wedding. Brad and Randa really lived happily ever after.”

For Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by THA/Shutterstock (15214803wd) Film still / Publicity still from "Son in Law" Dan Gauthier 1993 Hollywood Pictures Photo by Luke Wynne Archival Entertainment© THA/Shutterstock

Dan in the film Son in Law, 1993

Hollywood power couple

Following their wedding in 1990, the couple kept busy with their thriving acting careers. Alongside marrying the love of her life, Lisa also joined the cast of General Hospital that same year as Dawn Winthrop, and fans may also remember her guest appearances as Toni in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

After Dan wrapped his popular turn as Lt. John McKay in the drama series Tour of Duty (1989–90), he returned to the big screen with films like Son in Law (1993) with Carla Gugino. The star also made several appearances on some of the biggest hits of the nineties, from Star Trek: The Next Generation to Friends.

Dan Gauthier Lisa Fuller© @lisafuller395 Instagram

Lisa shared this sweet throwback collage on her Instagram page

Welcoming a son

The devoted couple welcomed a son, James Cole Gauthier, in June 1991. While both of his parents may be in the limelight, James leads a private life away from the spotlight, though Lisa occasionally shares some adorable throwback snaps on her Instagram page.

ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Eddie Alderson (Matthew), Dan Gauthier (Kevin) and (Headmistress) in a scene that airs the week of October 19, 2009 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live." "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL09 (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) EDDIE ALDERSON, DAN GAUTHIER© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dan as Kevin (middle) during a guest appearance on One Life to Live in 2009

From Llanview to Salem

One Life to Live fans will remember Dan as one of the many actors to portray Kevin Buchanan on the hit soap, a role he held for three years – with the occasional guest appearance afterwards. Dan became a fan-favourite actor for many, with one viewer even declaring, “When I think of Kevin, that's who I see in my mind”; the star also earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his performance.

Dan will be swapping Llanview for Salem later this year when he joins the cast of Days of Our Lives as a recast of Peter Blake. The role was last played by Baywatch alum Jason Brooks in 1998, and we’ll see Dan make his debut this December.

Dan Gauthier and guest during New York City Hosts Reception in Honor of 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Gracie Mansion in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Fans loved Lisa in the hit '80s films The Monster Squad

New ventures

While Dan was busy with no shortage of on-screen drama, Lisa swapped scripts for songs with the release of her debut album, Teach Me Tonight, in 2006, packed with a fusion of jazz and pop.

Lisa also shares updates with fans over on her Instagram, and recently posted that she’d be making an appearance at Scarefest in Lexington, in celebration of her popular role in the horror-comedy The Monster Squad (1987).

Dan Gauthier and Lisa Fuller during 34th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

The couple run an acting studio together

Acting teachers

While Lisa largely left Hollywood behind in the ‘90s, she and her husband now jointly run Dan Gauthier Acting Studio, which offers workshops and private lessons to aspiring stars in the Coachella Valley area.

The couple both serve as acting coaches, using their extensive experience to prepare the next generation of Hollywood actors, and Dan sweetly wrote his own glowing review to Lisa’s teaching skills, sharing that he “attributes much of his success to Lisa’s adept contribution to his audition and work preparation”.

