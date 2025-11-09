Days of Our Lives cast reflect on 60th anniversary milestone

It's a milestone few television shows ever reach. Hit soap opera Days of Our Lives has officially turned 60, and the beloved soap's cast came together to celebrate with a special anniversary portrait that’s every bit as legendary as its six-decade run. The new image, released exclusively by People, brings together 42 actors who’ve shaped the show’s sweeping storylines of romance, heartbreak and resilience. As the cast marked the anniversary of the show’s 1965 debut, longtime stars reflected on what has made Days such an enduring part of TV history.

"It's completely unheard of to go 60 years, and yet here we are," said Deidre Hall, 78, who has played the iconic Marlena Evans since 1976. "I think it’s due to a lot of people doing a lot of things right. Everybody is pulling in the same direction as hard as they can."

For Deidre, the secret lies in the teamwork behind the scenes. "The lighting guy, the sound guy, the makeup people... everybody is giving 110%. And that's what you see on the screen," she said. "My favorite part of Days is being part of a true ensemble where everybody is doing the best possible job they can."

Alison Sweeney, who first stepped into the role of Sami Brady in 1993, agreed that being part of such a legacy is "unbelievable," saying she meets people "every day" who share stories about the show. " The lessons I learned being a part of this cast and crew wherever I go… just how to treat people, how to be a professional, how to come to work on time, know your lines. It's made me a better person," she shared.

She also credits Days' passionate fan base for keeping the show alive. "The relationship with the fans… I can't stress it enough," Alison added. "You can go online and see how the fans felt about the scenes, that it gives you such immediate feedback and then you have a chance to try again and do something different tomorrow."

For Susan Hayes, who joined the series in 1968 as Julie Williams, the show's impact has been profoundly personal, saying her "whole life has turned out to be driven" by the show. "I met my husband through lucky casting on the show. Great marriage lasted 50 years. My mother became a professional writer because of Days of Our Lives. My closest friends, the people that I talked to and depend upon, have all been connected to this show," the 82-year-old said.

After 60 years, the lessons still resonate. "Be prepared. Be patient. Stand up straight and do the best you can," Susan added. "That works… no matter what you’re doing in life."

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock and has been renewed for two more seasons – proof that even after 15,000 episodes, the drama is far from over.