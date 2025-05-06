Meet Jane Seymour's 6 incredibly talented children

Jane Seymour has starred in countless roles over her decades-long career, yet none have ever been as important as the role of mom.

The Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman actress is a proud mother to six kids: Kalen, 56, Jenni, 45, Katherine, 43, Sean, 39, and 29-year-old twins John and Kristopher.

A blended family

© Getty Images Jane is the proud mother of an incredibly blended family

Jane has been married four times, and while she only gave birth to four of her children, she loves her stepkids as if they were her own. Her stepdaughter Jenni was just one when Jane married the toddler's father, David Flynn. They welcomed their daughter together, Katherine, a year later in 1982, and divorced in 1992.

Her stepson Kalen was 16 years old when she married his father, James Keach, in 1993; the couple went on to welcome their twin boys in 1995, and divorced in 2015.

Despite separating from their fathers, Jane considers Kalen and Jenni her own children, as she told The Guardian in 2013.

© WireImage She was previously married to James Keach from 1993 until 2015

"We don't use the word stepkids," she explained. "We do not distinguish. I'm very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them."

"If I co-parent a child, as I did Kalen and Jenni, I'm incredibly close to those mothers and their stepfathers," she continued. "Jenni's sisters from her mother's following marriage will spend Christmas or New Year's with me. My twins refer to Kalen's two brothers from his mother's then-marriage as their brothers from another mother."

Join HELLO! as we get to know Jane's six children in her blended family.

Kalen Keach

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Kalen was 16 when Jane married his father

Jane's eldest was born in 1977 to her fourth husband, James Keach, and his ex-wife, Holly Collins.

He is involved in the film industry just like his stepmother, and acted in The Young Riders in 1991.

He also worked as a production assistant on The New Swiss Family Robinson in 1998 and as a producer for The Pinston Café in 2000.

Jenni Flynn Adams

© Angela Weiss Jane became Jenni's stepmom in 1982

Jenni, who was born in 1980, is the daughter of Jane's third husband, David Flynn, and his ex-wife Lynda Rowen. She is a fierce cybersecurity advocate and founded the company Inteliqore with actor Brian Austin Green in 2016 with the aim of stopping cyberattacks after a harrowing experience of her own.

Jenni shared with People in 2021 that someone online created fake accounts to impersonate herself and her husband, even posting her home address so that "extremely dangerous people" came to her home.

"When someone willfully puts you or your family, your friends, in my case, obviously a three-year-old at the time, in danger simply because they thought it was funny or attention-grabbing or served some other purpose...What do you do?" she said. "And the reality is most importantly, why aren't there enforceable consequences for that kind of behavior?"

"A human being's sense of safety should not be up to an algorithm," she added. "It shouldn't be up to the social media platforms or even law enforcement for that matter. It should be up to the human being who is experiencing that behavior."

Katherine Flynn

© Europa Press via Getty Images Katherine is passionate about photography

Jane's daughter Katherine, whom she shares with David, was born in 1982. She has worked as an actor, director and producer, and pivoted towards photography after welcoming her two daughters, Willa and Luna.

"I became a photographer after I became a parent and most of my early work is of my kids," she told Shoutout L.A. in 2022. "It was always important to me to let them be exactly who they are and become who they want to be."

"Being a mother helped me with my art. I think the sensitivity, intimacy, emotion I found once I became a mother has helped me both in my filmmaking and photography."

She added that she tries to be around them as much as possible. "My idea of success is making sure I spend a lot of time with my daughters, practising kindness, participating in our world and community, and putting my heart into what I love creatively," Katherine shared. The multi-hyphenate established the Open Hearts Foundation with Jane in 2010 to encourage philanthropic ventures in the community.

Sean Flynn

© Getty Images Sean appeared on an episode of Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman alongside his mother

Sean was born in 1985 and is the second child that Jane shares with David. He has dabbled in the film industry like his siblings, appearing in an episode of Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman and The French Revolution in 1989. He also wrote and directed a short film, Numb, in 2007.

Jane posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her son on his birthday in 2024, proving just how close the two are. "Happy birthday to my wonderful son @seanmflynn! Proud of you today and always," she wrote alongside a photo from his childhood.

"Keep shining, keep laughing, and know I'm always cheering you on. May your year be filled with joy, peace, and lots of happiness. Love you!"

John Keach

© Corbis via Getty Images Jane shares twin boys Kristopher and John with her ex-husband, James Keach

John is one of Jane's twins, whom she welcomed in 1995 with her fourth husband James. They were conceived via IVF, and Jane endured a traumatic birth due to an emergency C-section.

"Johnny turned blue twice when we got home because we really wanted to come home soon, and that was a big mistake," she told About.com. She added that they wore heart monitors after that, with the terrified parents waiting for something to go wrong at every turn.

"If they even wriggled, the heart monitor would go off and somebody would have to be right on top of them and immediately make sure that they were breathing and that they hadn't turned blue," Jane recalled. "We literally were on pins and needles for a number of months when they were young."

John is a musician and has many interests in common with his 74-year-old mother. "Johnny and I have spent a lot of time together this year getting to know each other as adults," Jane wrote via Instagram in 2020. "We've been in Spain filming, on mini road trips, painting together, enjoying the music he's been creating and having philosophical discussions almost every day."

Kristopher Keach

© Getty Images for American Cinema Jane couldn't have been prouder of Kristopher at his wedding to Miso

John's twin brother is a graduate of Marymount California University and gained his MBA from the school, before playing baseball in Arizona for several years. He married his wife Miso in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Jane's Malibu home, with the actress revealing the details of the special day to HELLO!

"It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of both their cultures and in the presence of family that had traveled from Korea and London, some for the first time ever," she said.

"It was also very emotional for Kris to celebrate in the home where he grew up and that holds so many great memories."

© Sean Flynn The pair married in Malibu in 2021 and Seoul in 2022

She couldn't contain her excitement surrounding the beautiful day, sharing a sweet post via Instagram wishing the newlyweds all the best.

"Congratulations Kris and Miso! What a gorgeous wedding and an incredibly special day. Our family continues to grow with all of Miso's wonderful relatives. So happy to see Johnny and Kris perform together as well!" Kristopher and Miso then married in a second ceremony in Seoul, Korea, in July 2022.

The James Bond star couldn't have been happier for her son, sharing in a birthday tribute that she was "so proud" of him for "pursuing his MBA" and for "marrying his beautiful wife Miso".

