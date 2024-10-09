Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White does workout in dress in must-see video
Subscribe
Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White does workout in dress in must-see video
Vanna White© Bravo

Wheel of Fortune's Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White workout together in rare video amid rumors of falling out

Vanna and Ryan began working together in 2024

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Vanna White is known for her decades on Wheel of Fortune, but the long-running competition show host has now revealed that she has also been performing dumbbell lifts every day.

"See I wear a lot of sleeveless dresses, so I have to keep the muscles going," a smiling Vanna said to the camera as she performed various bicep and tricep curls.

"Just a little pre-show workout!" she captioned the video, which saw her holding two 10lb weights in each hand. Her co-host Ryan Seacrest was then dared to show his own skills with the weights, adding in some squats.

He was wearing a suit, and he quipped that he couldn't lift his arms any higher because "everything's gonna come out". Watch the video here:

View post on Instagram
 

He then repeated her own exercises, and added in several new ones that offered balancing skills.

The fans loved the look behind-the-scenes with one writing: "The fun is through the roof with these two," and another added: "Vanna White technique has been working for the last 30 years."

Ryan joined Vanna as the host of the long-running show after Pat Sajak retired in 2023; his final episode, the 8,010th, aired on June 6, 2023.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on set of Wheel of Fortune© Christopher Willard
Vanna White and Pat Sajak on set of Wheel of Fortune

The pair have however been marred with rumors that they're reportedly not getting along, but the American Idol host, 49, has maintained his eagerness to work with Vanna, just as she has previously emphasized she has no desire to leave the show despite Pat's departure.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," he said, maintaining: "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier© Phillip Faraone
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier

He also revealed that they have already shared "just the most pleasant texts," and continued: "She's super, sweet and super nice and it's just going to be surreal for me to be on that set."

Their new episodes began in September 2024.

Vanna, 67, has worked on the show since 1982, and when Pat announced his retirement, reports swirled that she hadn't received an increase to her salary in 18 years, and that her remaining as co-host was contingent on that changing.

She went on to sign a new two-year contract.  

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More