Wheel of Fortune's Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White workout together in rare video amid rumors of falling out

Vanna White is known for her decades on Wheel of Fortune, but the long-running competition show host has now revealed that she has also been performing dumbbell lifts every day.

"See I wear a lot of sleeveless dresses, so I have to keep the muscles going," a smiling Vanna said to the camera as she performed various bicep and tricep curls.

"Just a little pre-show workout!" she captioned the video, which saw her holding two 10lb weights in each hand. Her co-host Ryan Seacrest was then dared to show his own skills with the weights, adding in some squats.

He was wearing a suit, and he quipped that he couldn't lift his arms any higher because "everything's gonna come out". Watch the video here:

He then repeated her own exercises, and added in several new ones that offered balancing skills.

The fans loved the look behind-the-scenes with one writing: "The fun is through the roof with these two," and another added: "Vanna White technique has been working for the last 30 years."

Ryan joined Vanna as the host of the long-running show after Pat Sajak retired in 2023; his final episode, the 8,010th, aired on June 6, 2023.

© Christopher Willard Vanna White and Pat Sajak on set of Wheel of Fortune

The pair have however been marred with rumors that they're reportedly not getting along, but the American Idol host, 49, has maintained his eagerness to work with Vanna, just as she has previously emphasized she has no desire to leave the show despite Pat's departure.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," he said, maintaining: "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

© Phillip Faraone Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier

He also revealed that they have already shared "just the most pleasant texts," and continued: "She's super, sweet and super nice and it's just going to be surreal for me to be on that set."

Their new episodes began in September 2024.

Vanna, 67, has worked on the show since 1982, and when Pat announced his retirement, reports swirled that she hadn't received an increase to her salary in 18 years, and that her remaining as co-host was contingent on that changing.

She went on to sign a new two-year contract.