Kelly Ripa shares details of Ryan Seacrest reunion ahead of major Disney award

Kelly Ripa will be honored at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony on August 11, 2024 – and none other than her former Live co-star Ryan Seacrest will be the one to present her with the iconic award.

"It’s special that Disney does recognize our co-dependence with each other, and I think it makes sense," Kelly shared, ahead of the ceremony.

"We can only give and receive awards from each other, so it is very special, and it gives me a chance to, of course, harass him on a public stage, which I never get tired of doing."

© Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa hosted Live for six years

Ryan and Kelly hosted Live on ABC together for six years between 2017 and 2023, and Ryan made the tough decision to step away to focus on other projects in California; Live films daily in New York City.

The American Idol host was originally only signed up to co-host the morning show for three years, but he "loved the job and working with Kelly so much" he decided to extend his contract.

© Raymond Hall Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are seen on the set of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on July 7, 2022

On his final day, the two both broke down in tears as they paid tribute to the other; "I'm looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you," he joked.

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelous took over as co-host; they met when they both appeared in ABC soap All My Children in the 1990s.

© Getty Kelly as Hayley Vaughn and Mark as Mateo Santos on All My Children

The Disney Legends Award honors artists and visionaries throughout The Walt Disney Company’s history "who have pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo in search of new possibilities and excellence".

This year's honorees include Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Kelly called the honor "surreal," adding: "I feel like the job is the gift, and I feel like the longevity is the gift. And so, the honor on top of the job just feels kind of gluttonous, if I’m being honest. But it’s a privilege and a true honor."