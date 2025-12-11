Victoria Beckham breaks silence over husband David's knighthood - video

If there were an award for the world's proudest wife, Victoria Beckham would certainly be in the running. On Tuesday night, the former Spice Girl couldn't help but gush about her husband, David Beckham, receiving his knighthood last month.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lady Victoria, 51, said how deserving her former Manchester United star husband was of the accolade when asked about the honour by the US chat show host. See the full conversation in the video above.

The mother-of-four told Jimmy: "[It's] so deserved, so well deserved, and we are so proud of him. What he's done for the sport, and also his philanthropic work, is amazing. So, we're so proud of him, so deserved."

Talking about being with the King, the beauty mogul added, "It was everything. We are both so patriotic, so proud to be British. So, for David to be knighted by the King of our country it meant so much. It was a real, real 'pinch me' moment. And I think the whole country is so proud of him, everything that he's achieved."

David's 14-year wait

Hugo Boss ambassador, David, received the honour for services to sport and charity following a 14-year wait after he was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011.

© Alamy Sir David Beckham was made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles last month

Earlier this year, David said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, after being put forward by UNICEF, the charity he has worked with for 20 years. He was previously nominated after helping to secure the London 2012 Olympics.

Victoria's stylish on-screen appearance

For her recent TV appearance, Victoria oozed her usual sophistication when it came to her outfit of choice, wearing a stylish satin gown, no doubt from her eponymous fashion label.

She accessorised her look with a triple pearl bangle on one wrist and two dazzling diamond bangles on the other. She also wore a diamond ring on her right hand little finger, not unlike the one fans will have seen on the Duchess of Sussex.

Noticeable absence

Despite the moment being a historic moment for the Beckham family, one person who didn't share well-wishes with his father was his eldest son, Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old and his actress wife, Nicola Peltz, are currently in an ongoing feud with Brooklyn's side of the family that reportedly began around the time of their lavish Floridian wedding in 2022.

© James D Kelly Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David's big day

Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his father's incredible milestone in any way, including on social media.

His public snub was made even more apparent as the Beckhams turned out in full force to support David's special moment. David was joined by Victoria, his parents, Ted and Sandra, and his youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

© Alamy Live News. David was also joined by his parents Ted and Sandra

Despite the ongoing fallout, David didn't forget to include all his children in his speech following the honour, writing: "To my beautiful children, who I am so proud of, and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day.

"I love you all so much… Finally, Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies, can you believe this… I love you all so much and Thank You @theroyalfamily."