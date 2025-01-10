Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's ultra-private family life at £4.8m converted home

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are both extremely well-known thanks to their impressive credentials as actors.

Tom, 43, will soon be reprising his role in the gripping BBC series The Night Manager, while Zawe, 40, is known for her work in Fresh Meat and the action-packed film, The Marvels. She's also a successful playwright and theatre actress.

Away from their glittering careers, however, the couple are notoriously private. They're not often spotted in public together, preferring to fly under the radar, and have only attended a handful of A-List events as a duo such as red-carpet premieres or star-studded tennis matches in Wimbledon.

Find out what we know about their family life in London…

© Max Cisotti Tom Hiddleston with his fiancée Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's low-key family life at home with baby

It's thought that the pair reside at Tom's four-bedroom home in Belsize Park which he bought some years ago.

The property was estimated to be worth around £4.8 million in 2016, though it's likely the value has increased dramatically in line with the recent market.

Belsize Park, an exclusive part of north London located in the borough of Camden, is just a few minutes away from the leafy Primrose Hill; another exclusive hotspot that is notorious for its highly wealthy and famous residents.

Tom's home underwent an impressive renovation when he bought the property as it was reportedly used as an art studio before being transformed into a stunning living space.

Though Tom has never shared any photos inside his property, the Loki actor is known to locals in the area and has been photographed out strolling in the pretty neighbourhood many times.

© Gilbert Flores Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the BAFTA Tea Party held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's relationship timeline

Tom and Zawe have been an item ever since 2019 after starring together in the stage production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal on Broadway.

They kept their romance a secret until 2021 when they confirmed they had struck up a romantic relationship.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at Wimbledon in July 2024

Evidently, they started as they intended to go on. Although their relationship is no longer a secret, they've continued to bask in their own privacy.

The pair got engaged sometime in late 2021 but wasn't made public until Zawe wore a stunning oval cut engagement ring to the BAFTAs in February 2022 – proving how they had opted for a low-key announcement.

Similarly, Zawe made an appearance at a screening in New York in June of that year during which she announced they were expecting their first child.

The actress looked sensational in an exclusive shoot with Vogue who covered the screening and broke the news of her pregnancy to the world.

Zawe Ashton looking stunning on her Instagram page View post on Instagram

By the time the news of the pregnancy was out, Zawe was already quite far along in her pregnancy and they welcomed their baby in October 2022.

US Weekly confirmed the arrival explaining how the new parents were over the moon to welcome their healthy baby into the world. They have not disclosed the name or sex of their little one.