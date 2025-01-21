Celebrity couples who met on Broadway: Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Tom Hiddleston, more

Many celebrity couples have found love after starring together in film or TV, but that's not the only place actors have found their other halves.

Taking your fictional romance into real life has also happened among many Broadway stars, who have continued to play love interests long after the final curtain call.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Hugh Jackman's dating history

Hugh Jackman is the latest famous face who has begun a relationship with his Broadway co-star, confirming his romance with his fellow Music Man star Sutton Foster in January 2025.

Below are some other celebrities who have found love on Broadway…

1/ 6 © FilmMagic Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirmed their relationship on January 6 when they were pictured holding hands before a romantic dinner in Santa Monica, California. The couple co-starred in The Music Man and became fast friends at the time with both actors going on to support each other after the show's end. They have both spoken glowingly about their time working together, and their admiration for each other runs deep. At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Sutton gushed about Hugh, calling him "one of the greatest guys ever" and "an incredible co-star". They have since been pictured on several PDA-filled outings after Sutton filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin in October 2024 after a decade together, and Hugh split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023.

2/ 6 © Max Cisotti Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton met in 2018 during a charity gala for playwright Harold Pinter's birthday. They performed a reading of his play, Betrayal, and went on to star in a West End revival of the production the following year. Later in 2019, they reprised their roles on Broadway. While they are both very private about their relationship, Tom confirmed in June 2022 that he had proposed to Zawe. That same month, she revealed she was pregnant with their first child while attending a NYC screening of her film Mr. Malcolm's List. She reportedly gave birth in October 2022.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Idina Menzel & Taye Diggs Broadway legend Idina Menzel met her future husband Taye Diggs when they co-starred in the original Broadway run of Rent in 1996. Love blossomed and they went on to tie the knot in Jamaica in 2003. They welcomed their son, Walker in 2009, but sadly announced their split four years later in 2013.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett Sara Bareilles wrote the score for the musical adaptation of the 2007 film Waitress, which is where she met her fiancé, Joe Tippett. Joe appeared as Earl, the husband of the story's protagonist Jenna, in an early trial run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before it moved to Broadway. In 2021, Sara joined Joe on Broadway when she starred as Jenna. "It's like, all roads lead back to Waitress. It was really an incredible thing to be able to perform with her. Like, what a special thing to do, to get to be on Broadway with your partner," Joe, who proposed in 2023, told People.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Aaron Tveit & Ericka Hunter Aaron Tveit and Ericka Hunter have been together since co-starring in the original Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! They are very private about their relationship and didn't confirm their romance until 2021 when they went Instagram official, with Aaron paying a sweet tribute to Ericka on her birthday. In 2024, they announced they were expecting their first child, but eagle-eyed fans also spotted Erika's diamond engagement ring, with Aaron's spokesperson later confirming their engagement to People.