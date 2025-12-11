Hugh Jackman issues urgent warning amid ongoing health journey

Hugh Jackman opened up about his ongoing battle with skin cancer on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, revealing that he has had several removed in recent years after spending his youth under the harsh Australian sun.

The Wolverine actor got candid about his health journey and urged others to protect themselves from skin cancer during the interview. "I've had like six skin cancers. There's three types. Melanoma, the worst. Squamous cell, not great. I've only had basal cell," he explained.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Hugh urged his fans to wear sunscreen to prevent skin cancer

"No one has ever died in the history of the planet, but it's a cancer and it grows. And if you don't take it out, it'll get into your bones and then you've got to take the bone out."

The 57-year-old added that he is probably "going to get a bunch more" skin cancers in the future, as years of tanning begin catch up to him.

Learn more about Hugh's skin cancer journey below...

WATCH: Hugh Jackman details his recent cancer scare

"All skin cancer, all of it happens 25 years before the cancer comes. And [the doctor] said it could be one time where you got burned really badly. Just one," Hugh said.

"Obviously, growing up in Australia, I always had a high risk. But everyone should get a check. It's the most preventable cancer, I think, that is around."

© Instagram The 57-year-old has had three skin cancers removed from his nose

Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world, and it is the most common type of cancer in the country. According to the Cancer Council, at least 2 in 3 Australians will be diagnosed with the disease in their life, and men are more likely than women to develop it.

"Even after the first [skin cancer] I had, I was like, 'Ah, but it'd still be good to get a tan when I go away.' I'm like, what was I thinking? You're an idiot…Be the pasty skin guy. Who cares?" Hugh added.

© Instagram Hugh grew up under the harsh Australian sun

He had his first basal cell carcinoma removed in 2013 after his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, urged him to get it checked. Since then, he has had two more removed from his nose, and one from his shoulder.

"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer,'" the father of two told People. "Being an Australian, it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up, so I was a prime candidate for it." He now receives skin checks every three months.

© Variety via Getty Images The actor admitted that he was blasé about tanning in his youth

Hugh's admission about his battle with skin cancer comes amid his romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster, whom he met while starring in The Music Man. The couple went public with their relationship in January 2025, just over a year after Hugh announced his split from Deborra-Lee, following their 27-year marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they shared in a joint statement to People.

© Getty Images The couple announced their split in September 2023

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."