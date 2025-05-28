Why Deborra-Lee Furness decided to delay divorce amid 'traumatic' Hugh Jackman split

After announcing their shock split in 2023 after almost 30 years of marriage, Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed to legally separate from her husband, Hugh Jackman.

The Australian actress, 69, and the Wolverine star, 56, shared the news of their separation two years ago but have, until now, waited to go through divorce proceedings.

According to Daily Mail, Deborra-Lee filed her legal motion to divorce in New York earlier this month and many have been wondering why the pair waited two years before legally separating.

Although the pair have insisted throughout that they are separating "amicably", Deborra recently released a statement detailing the heartbreak and "betrayal" she feels as a result of the "traumatic" split.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' delayed decision to divorce revealed

When the news that Deborra-Lee and Hugh were splitting, the pair insisted they were doing so amicably.

However, no matter how amicable a split may be, the fact that they married in 1997 without a pre-nuptial agreement in place would have made things complicated (and time-consuming) on a legal front, especially since both have carved out high-profile careers throughout the duration of their marriage.

HELLO! spoke to legal expert, Judith Murray KC, Barrister at 4PB, who explained that another reason why the former couple might have waited was to allow time to pass and the dust to settle before going through a final and permanent act such as divorce.

"As with many couples, they may have waited to divorce to give themselves time to consider whether their separation was final or if they might reconcile.

"After a long marriage, this would seem to be the mature thing to do and reflects their statement that their separation is amicable."

It's also likely that the lack of pre-nup meant that both Deborra and Hugh needed to get their ducks in a row first.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh's legal 'back and forth' explained

The Daily Mail reports that the finer details of the divorce agreement have been finalized with both parties in agreement.

The publication states that "Deborra is pleased with the settlement" which includes an agreement on a "handsome spousal support payment" for their two grown-up children, Ava and Oscar.

It also states that both Deborra and Hugh are exiting their marriage in a financially healthy place. "They are amicable, and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be."

Judith also explained what might have gone on behind the scenes of the high-profile split.

"The starting point would be an equal division of their matrimonial assets, those that either one has accrued during their marriage as a result of their joint endeavour.

"Whilst Hugh might have been the bigger earner, he has been supported in this by his wife and as a starting point, their contributions would be taken to be equal."

Judith also told HELLO!: "Either party could argue that assets should not be included in the matrimonial 'pot', for instance, if they were inherited or were earned post-separation. Deborra could argue that she supported Jackman throughout his career, helping him build the reputation during their marriage that enabled him to win [earnings] in the first place.

"In High Net Worth cases, these subtle arguments can make a difference of millions, and however amicable the separation might be, they may very well be considered to be arguments worth having!"