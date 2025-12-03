Hugh Jackman's ex-wife poses in all black after Wolverine actor has cozy date night

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, stepped out for a rare appearance in New York City on Tuesday night, just a day after the Wolverine star made his second red carpet appearance with his partner, Sutton Foster.

The Australian actress attended a screening of Ella McCay at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC, opting for an all-black look including a black sweater, black skinny jeans and black platform combat boots.

© Getty Images for 20th Century St Deborra-Lee stepped out in NYC on Tuesday

Her blonde hair was worn short as per usual and slightly tousled, while she sported natural makeup with a touch of black eyeliner. Meanwhile, Hugh was attending a screening of his new film, Song Sung Blue, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also in an all-black outfit of a sweater and jeans.

The 57-year-old looked loved-up at the Gotham Film Awards on Monday night alongside Sutton, his partner of almost one year and former Broadway co-star. The pair met while performing in The Music Man from 2021 to 2023, and formed a fast friendship before things turned romantic at the beginning of 2025.

Learn more about Hugh's dating history below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hugh Jackman's Dating History

Sutton looked incredible by Hugh's side at the awards show in a form-fitting sparkly black gown with spaghetti straps, which she wore under a white oversized blazer. The couple went social media official just a week prior, when the father of two shared a clip of Sutton during her performance at the Café Carlyle in NYC.

"@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle…now that's an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical," he captioned the post. They made their red carpet debut in October at the premiere of Song Sung Blue, 10 months after confirming their relationship with the world via a sweet date night in Santa Monica, California.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee revealed their split in a joint statement to People in September 2023, after 27 years of marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they began.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

© FilmMagic Hugh and Sutton were loved-up at the Gotham Awards on Monday

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." Their divorce was finalized in June 2025. Sutton filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Deborra-Lee alluded to her split from Hugh in an interview with the Daily Mail in May 2025 and opened up about moving on after a "betrayal".

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Deborra-Lee and Hugh were married for 27 years

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep; however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

She continued: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

© Getty Images The actress spoke about "betrayal" following her split from Hugh

The 70-year-old shared that the "one thing" she has learned from her divorce journey is "that none of this is personal," adding that some people serve as guides "in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves. I am grateful."