Don Johnson's ex Jodi Lyn O'Keefe is unrecognizable in latest LA outing

Actress Jodi Lyn O'Keefe looked so different from her days as a '90s TV and film star, as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Sunday with her friend.

The 47-year-old, who was once reportedly engaged to her Nash Bridges co-star Don Johnson, was seen grocery shopping and taking out the trash on Sunday dressed in a black sweatsuit with black sneakers and a black jacket to complete the look.

© GP Headlines / MEGA Jodi was spotted out and about in LA on Sunday

Her dark hair was styled into a bob with gentle curls, and she accessorized with dangling earrings and an animal-print handbag. Jodi wore minimal makeup bar her sharp eyeliner, and her nails were painted black.

Jodi rose to fame playing Cassidy Bridges, the daughter of Don's character, in Nash Bridges from 1996 to 2001. She reportedly dated the actor between 1996 and 1997, despite an age gap of almost 30 years.

© GP Headlines / MEGA The actress has not acted on-screen since 2021

Don went on to marry kindergarten teacher Kelley Phleger in 1999, and they welcomed kids Grace, Jasper and Deacon together. Jodi reminisced about her days starring in Nash Bridges, telling TV Line that she loved working with comedian Cheech Marin on the show.

"He's one of the funniest creatures on the face of the planet," she said. "I remember looking at him one day, asking, 'How do you do it? Do you just sit at home, thinking of the jokes you're going to tell the next day?' From the moment I met Cheech, I was enamored by him."

© CBS via Getty Images She portrayed Don's character's daughter, Cassidy, in the '90s show

Her big break came halfway through high school, when she left to star as Marguerite "Maggie" Cory in the soap opera Another World. She made her film debut in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in 1998, and famously played the antagonist Taylor Vaughan in 1999's She's All That opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook.

Jodi's other film credits include The Crow: Salvation, What It Takes and Devil in the Flesh 2. She found success on the small screen, having starred in Boston Legal, Two and a Half Men, Prison Break, The Vampire Diaries and Legacies.

© GP Headlines / MEGA She has appeared in Two and a Half Men, Prison Break and The Vampire Diaries

She also won the role of Penny in The Big Bang Theory (back when the character was called Katie), but was ultimately replaced before the pilot began filming as the creators wanted the character to go in a different direction. Instead, Kaley Cuoco nabbed the role of Penny and was launched into stardom as a result.

Despite this setback, Jodi appeared on the show in a guest role in season two, which was a memorable experience for her. "I'd been working with Chuck Lorre since the dawn of time, starting with Dharma and Greg, so when I get a call about a really cool opportunity to work with him, I say yes, even before I know what it is," she told TV Line.

© FilmMagic Jodi also dated actor John Cusack for several years

"I was covered in tattoos all week long, and I couldn't believe the things that came out of my mouth." Jodi is also a businesswoman and launched her clothing line, Queen George Clothing, in 2011. In 2012, she added her jewelry line, Q, to her resume.

After her reported romance with Don, Jodi dated Say Anything star John Cusack for several years from 2003, and they were a fiercely private couple until their split.