'80s movie star Sally Field looks unrecognizable in latest outing

'80s film icon Sally Field was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles, looking incredibly youthful as she ran errands and picked up groceries in the Californian city.

The 79-year-old was virtually unrecognizable as she left the supermarket in blue jeans, a white tee and a black blazer thrown over the top, with white sneakers to complete the look. Her gray hair was styled into a sleek bob, and she glowed with a natural makeup look.

© GoffPhotos.com Sally was spotted out and about in Los Angeles

Sally burst onto our screens as a boy-crazy surfer girl in Gidget, which ran from 1965 to 1966 and was followed up with a starring role in The Flying Nun from 1967 to 1970.

After her TV success, she moved on to the big screen with parts in The Way West (1967), Stay Hungry (1976), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Heroes (1977), The End (1978), and Hooper (1978).

The '80s marked a decade of incredible success for Sally, who won the Best Actress Oscar for Norma Rae in 1980, and nabbed another Oscar win five years later for Places in the Heart.

She then starred in projects like Smokey and the Bandit II, Absence of Malice, Kiss Me Goodbye, and Steel Magnolias, followed by parts in Soapdish, Mrs. Doubtfire and Forrest Gump.

© GoffPhotos.com She looked so different in the rare outing

Over the years, Sally has been honored with a slew of major awards in TV, film and theater, including two Oscars, two Golden Globes, three Emmys, and a Tony nomination.

Her close friend and fellow Oscar winner, Jane Fonda, revealed that the Brothers & Sisters actress preferred to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight, which Jane sought to change.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The actress rose to fame following her starring role in Gidget

The activist shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she often has to coax Sally to join her on an outing. "If you want to maintain a friendship, you have to be intentional. You really have to work at it," she explained.

"That's the case in my friendship with Sally Field. Sally, you wouldn't know this, but she tends to be a bit reclusive. She's not one to really want to go out. Especially when I lived in Atlanta, I would have to really coax her out to come to dinner with me or to go out together."

© Disney General Entertainment Con The TV series was short-lived, yet launched her career

The gray-haired beauty is not hanging up her boots just yet, and has been cast in the film adaptation of the 2022 novel Remarkably Bright Creatures.

"A widow working as a night janitor at an aquarium strikes up an unlikely friendship with a giant octopus that helps her unravel the mystery of her son's disappearance decades ago," read the IMDb synopsis. Filming wrapped for the project in May 2025, and a release date is yet to be announced.

© AFP via Getty Images She won an Oscar in 1980 and again in 1985

Sally's love life has been filled with ups and downs over the decades. She married Steven Craig in 1968 and welcomed sons Peter and Eli with him.

The pair then split and finalized their divorce in 1975, before she dated movie star Burt Reynolds on and off for years until 1982. She then settled down with Alan Greisman in 1984, yet split from him in 1994 after welcoming their son, Samuel.