Celebrity wedding family feuds from Holly Ramsay to Meghan Markle

There's nothing like a wedding to ignite a family feud. And while celebrities appear to bypass a lot of the 'normal' things in life, it seems even they are not immune to a little conflict - especially on the biggest days of their lives.

Even Global stars like Britney Spears have faced family conflict ahead of tying the knot. The Hit Me Baby One More Time songstress, 44, famously walking down the aisle in the wake of her highly-publicised conservatorship with her father, Jamie.

But she isn't the only one, and across the pond here in the UK, there have been a number of stars of late whose family conflict has caused serious drama. Whether it be not being invited or parents disapproving, if one thing's for sure, it's that family conflict has become part and parcel of the major life milestone, even in the public eye.

Join HELLO! as we take a look at the stars who faced family drama around their wedding day.

1/ 4 © Instagram Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty Despite being the daughter of world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, Holly Ramsay has been plunged into family drama ahead of her December nuptials with her Olympian husband-to-be, Adam Peaty. According to reports, Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, who shares her son with her husband Mark, hasn't been invited to the big day. Caroline was allegedly not invited to Holly's hen do, which caused Adam's aunt Louise to weigh in, sharing details and shared details on the ongoing drama. Talking about Caroline, Adam's aunt Louise wrote, in part: "A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night." She added, "I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever." The public statement prompted Adam to release a statement of his own in which he explained there are "two sides to every story, and asked that people refrain from commenting, as his sister Bethany, who appears to have a close relationship with Holly, including being a bridesmaid, has been "targeted." The Olympic swimmer added that he can't go into detail as there is an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events". No further details were provided about the police inquiry, and no more from either party has been said on the matter. The pair are expected to tie the knot later this month.

2/ 4 © Getty Images Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner In May 2015, Garry and Sara Horner, former F1 mogul Christian's parents, were famously absent from the couple's wedding ceremony as they reportedly didn't approve of their son's new romance. According to reports, they were unhappy that he had left his partner of 14 years, Beverley Allen, months after the birth of their first child, Olivia. Christian is also stepfather to his former partner's two children from a previous relationship. Christian and Beverley share their daughter, Olivia, 12, while Christian and Geri share their son, Monty, eight. Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl shares her 19-year-old daughter, Bluebell, with her ex-husband, Sacha Gervasi. Despite this, Christian previously said he and his ex-wife had a "harmonious" co-parenting situation with his ex-wife. "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia, and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty," he explained. "It's totally harmonious." Sadly, Beverley died earlier this year following a battle with eye cancer. Her daughter Olivia has since been seen accompanying her dad and step-mum to public events.

3/ 4 © Instagram Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn Beckham has been in an ongoing feud with his family, and according to reports, it all began back in 2022 during the wedding planning of his Floridian nuptials to his actress wife Nicola Peltz. Nicola was initially set to wear a Victoria Beckham design for her wedding, but in a last-minute change, she opted for a bridal gown by Valentino. Speaking to Vanity Fair four months after the ceremony, the Bates Motel actress clarified the "dress drama." "I was going to, and I really wanted to", she said of wearing one of VB's designs: "But then, a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it. So I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say I couldn’t wear it, and I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That's where it started — and then they ran with that."