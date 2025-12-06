Celebrity wedding family feuds from Holly Ramsay to Meghan Markle

There's nothing like a wedding to ignite a family feud. And while celebrities appear to bypass a lot of the 'normal' things in life, it seems even they are not immune to a little conflict - especially on the biggest days of their lives.
Even Global stars like Britney Spears have faced family conflict ahead of tying the knot. The Hit Me Baby One More Time songstress, 44, famously walking down the aisle in the wake of her highly-publicised conservatorship with her father, Jamie.
But she isn't the only one, and across the pond here in the UK, there have been a number of stars of late whose family conflict has caused serious drama. Whether it be not being invited or parents disapproving, if one thing's for sure, it's that family conflict has become part and parcel of the major life milestone, even in the public eye.
Join HELLO! as we take a look at the stars who faced family drama around their wedding day.