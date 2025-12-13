Woody Harrelson steps out with rarely-seen wife of 17 years in new photos

Woody Harrelson made a rare public appearance with his wife, Laura Louie, during a special date on December 11. The couple stepped out together to support director James L. Brooks, as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Laura looked radiant with a makeup-free complexion and softly waved brunette hair. The 60-year-old donned a beige straw hat and a burgundy printed dress featuring a paisley design, long sleeves, and a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, Woody looked casual in a cream shirt and a pair of gray pants while matching with his wife in a similar straw hat. Laura's makeup-free choice and straw hat reflect the couple's well-known commitment to an organic, low-key, and eco-conscious lifestyle.

© Getty Images Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson attended the Star Ceremony honoring James L. Brooks on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Louie channeled her passion for the environment into entrepreneurship by co-founding Yoganics, an organic food delivery service that operated across Texas until it closed in 2015. She later launched a new venture, Yoganics Maui, bringing together yoga classes and healthy foods for her customers.

The actor stars in James' new film, Ella McCay, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Mackey, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Rebecca Hall and Albert Brooks. Woody also featured in the director's 1994 movie I'll Do Anything.

The official synopsis for Ella McCay reads: "Set in an unnamed state, an idealistic 34-year-old lieutenant governor juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state's longtime incumbent governor, who suddenly accepts a cabinet position in the incoming Obama administration."

© Getty Images for 20th Century St Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson at the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' Ella McCay at the El Capitan Theatre

James is celebrated for his skillful blend of comedy and drama, often earning his cast Oscar nominations, as seen in Terms of Endearment and As Good as It Gets. His reunion with Woody, 30 years after I’ll Do Anything, marks a nostalgic return to a famed director-actor partnership.

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to us about the new film and the budding relationship she fostered with her co-stars. "Emma's a beautiful person, and I met her the first day at Jim's house, and I fell in love with her, honestly," she shared. "I mean…my job [in the film] is I'm her number one protector, and you have to love somebody to do that, and I just fell in love with her."

Woody and Laura's marriage

The pair first crossed paths in 1987 on the set of Cheers, where Woody promptly hired Laura as his personal assistant. "She was so great that every other person in Cheers got an assistant after that. She became my assistant the day after I met her and for the next three years," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "It was one of those things I wouldn’t admit to myself: I didn’t want to be attracted to my amazing assistant."

The couple tied the knot in 2008 with an intimate ceremony in Hawaii and share three daughters: Deni, 31, Zoe, 29, and Makani, 19.

© Getty Images for The Woods The couple in 2022

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Woody shared that Laura changed his perspective on marriage. "I never believed in the concept of [marriage]. I just never believed that it made any sense, this long-term monogamy thing that humans do," he said. "I just was incapable of long-term relationships. I was with whoever would have me. Then I met my wife."

The couple’s recent outing highlights Laura’s support for her husband’s Hollywood career at major events, even though she rarely makes public appearances.