Emma Mackey's never-pictured home 600 miles from Sex Education set

Emma Mackey, 27, who plays Maeve in the hit show Sex Education, relocated from her home in France to the UK in 2013 to study English, but she's now back on the continent - and here's why…

Speaking to Elle, the actress explained all about her home in France: "I love living there – it calms me down," adding the cuisine helps too. "I’ve always taken care [with my food], and I love cooking. It's a great way to be creative. When I’m living in France, I get to go to the local market, which is great."

WATCH: Sex Education's season four drama

Emma has deleted her Instagram account, so there are no sneak peeks at her wholesome French life for fans to see, but it certainly does sound idyllic. Emma often travels to the UK for filming in the Wye Valley for Sex Education, and other work commitments in London.

When quizzed by the Evening Standard about her time spent in London, Emma revealed her preference for sofa surfing over hotels. "I prefer Airbnb or staying at friends' places, but I spent a night at the Artist Residence in Pimlico last year, which was lovely," she said.

Edward Bluemel as Sean and Emma Mackey as Maeve in episode 4

Her dream home in the city? "There is a secret allotment in south-east London that has the most incredible panoramic views of the city. I would probably buy a little plot of land right at the top of the hill and quite happily live in a shed or tiny home that I’d do up myself," she told the publication.

The Barbie actress attended the star-studded Opening Season Gala in Paris last week, wowing fans in a sheer gown covered in stars.

© Pierre Suu Emma Mackey at the Opening Season Gala at Opera National De Paris

She wore a black maxi dress from Chanel, featuring a plunge v-neckline, a playful star-shaped pattern and a dazzling fluted hem. Truly stunning!

Why is Sex Education ending after season four?

© Karwai Tang Emma Mackey attends the "Barbie" European Premiere

All good things must come to an end, and for creator Laurie Nunn, the show had simply run its course, a decision established in the writer's room. Back in July, the show's official Instagram account released a statement, with Laurie explaining: "We've decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show.

MORE: The Sex Education cast's most stylish red carpet moments

"This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

She added: "We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can't wait to share it with you."