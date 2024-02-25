Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals career change news following co-star romance reports

Rumours that Helen George is leaving popular BBC period drama Call the Midwife have been repeatedly denied by the star and the broadcaster.

However, the multi-talented actress did have some career news to share with her fans at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty posted an image of herself backstage at The King and I, where she is playing the main role of Anna.

WATCH: Olly Rix opens up about heartstopping Call The Midwife moment

Beaming in her costume, a beautiful pink ball gown, the star clutched a potato as she looked at the camera. The busy mum captioned the image: "One week left to come and see us!"

She also tagged the musical's Instagram handle and wrote: "(Potato purely for comfort and unrelated to the show)." The snapshot comes after her co-star Olly Rix, who plays her on-screen husband Matthew, went to see Helen in the West End show earlier this month.

© Instagram Helen has just a week left in the West End

"It's great, it's the second time we've watched it," Olly exclusively told HELLO! at the musical's gala night. "It was brilliant, but that was in Richmond so this is a much more grand affair so we're all looking forward to it."

The actor was joined by the pair's castmates Jenny Aguter, Fenella Woolgar and Annabelle Apsion as well as executive producer Pippa Harris.

© Getty Helen showed off her singing skills in her stage role

Olly and Helen were reported to be romantically linked after both ended their relationships last year but the actor didn't comment on the rumours and made clear that he wouldn't be giving Helen any feedback on her performance – for one very good reason!

"I won’t give her any notes, it's not really in my wheelhouse. I can't sing so that would be inappropriate," he said. While the pair's characters delighted viewers when they tied the knot, they've since teased that all might not be smooth sailing for the couple moving forward.

© Joseph Okpako/WireImage Olly supported Helen in the West End

Olly hinted that there will be "a few surprises" coming in the 13th season of Call The Midwife as he addressed hearsay that he's leaving the show. Speaking on The One Show earlier this year, meanwhile, Helen confessed that upcoming scenes may feature "a few bumps along the way".

The actress confirmed her shock split from her former co-star Jack Ashton back in July. In a statement, the 39-year-old said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Getty The actress with her ex-partner Jack

Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark. They first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Just weeks before their split, after watching Trixie tie the knot in series 12, Jack had made a sweet comment about marriage. Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

© Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston Trixie and Matthew on Call the Midwife

Olly, meanwhile, split up from his makeup artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri the same month after seven years together.