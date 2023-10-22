Call the Midwife's Helen George returns to set following major shake-up

Helen George returned to the set of Call The Midwife on Sunday, and she appeared deep in thought in photos obtained by MailOnline, as she checked her phone during a break from filming.

Dressed in her nurse's costume as she prepared to portray Trixie Franklin in the upcoming thirteenth series of the show, the actress appears set to face a major change when it comes to her popular character.

It was recently reported that actor Olly Rix, who plays Trixie's new husband Matthew Aylward, will be written out of the programme.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed if the reports are true, as Trixie and Matthew have only just tied the knot in an episode that melted viewers' hearts.

In June this year, former Call The Midwife star and Helen's former partner Jack Ashton commented in an interview: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!" Just weeks later, however, he and Helen announced the sad news of their separation.

Helen confirmed the news in a statement that she shared with the Mirror. She said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

The duo are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark, one. Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

© Getty Helen with her ex-partner Jack Ashton in 2021

At the time of her divorce, the actress joined Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec. Speaking about the end of her first marriage, Helen told Stella magazine: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce.

"I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

© Ray Burmiston Helen with her Call The Midwife co-stars Linda Bassett and Megan Cusack

It hasn't been the easiest of times for Helen recently, with the star sparking concern when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a leg cast. In the picture, she was photographed using a medical leg knee walker and judging by the swathes of bandages, Helen, 39, appeared to have sustained a painful-looking leg injury.

Alluding to her walker, Helen quipped in her caption: "Speedy," followed by a black heart emoji.

© Instagram The star shares two daughters with her ex partner Jack Ashton

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to offer encouraging messages of support, with one writing: "Oh no! Hope you heal and recover quickly!!!" while a second noted: "Oh dear! Hope you're on the mend soon!"

A third chimed in: "Oh no! Love the new wheels but hope it's short lived!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Oh my! Prayers for a speedy recovery. You look amazing!" Judging by Sunday's strolling photos, she's feeling better physically, and she could also be seen cuddling a small white dog in the behind-the-scenes snaps.