Call the Midwife star Olly Rix unfollows Helen George – details

Call the Midwife actor Olly Rix has unfollowed Helen George on social media. Fans have also noted that Olly – who stars as Matthew Aylward in the hit series – has removed a selfie of his co-star from his Instagram account.

Helen and Olly had become close friends on the set of Call The Midwife, with the latter joining the cast in 2021. Last year, it was reported that the two had been supporting each other through their respective breakups.

© BBC Helen George as Trixie and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call The Midwife

At the time, Helen had split from her partner of seven years, Jack Ashton. Together, they share two daughters – Wren Ivy and Lark. Meanwhile, Olly had separated from his make-up artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri, whom he'd been dating since 2016.

Helen and Olly were last spotted together in November after they were photographed leaving Olly's West London residence.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney The co-stars were last photographed together in November 2023

According to The Mirror, in February 2024 Olly was on hand to support Helen following her stint in the West End production of The King and I, and even attended an afterparty to celebrate her performance.

In recent months, Olly's future on Call The Midwife has been called into question after his character, Matthew, packed his bags and headed to New York in series 13. As Trixie promised to reunite with her husband in the finale, fans were also concerned that Helen might leave the show in the 14th instalment.

© @helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen has confirmed her return in series 14 of Call the Midwife

Taking to her Instagram Stories in April, the actress finally broke her silence on the matter by resharing a post from makeup supervisor Mariella Bob Spoto, who had posted footage of Helen filming a scene for series 14.

In the short clip, Trixie looked as stylish as ever in a black and white coat as she walked down the steps of Nonnatus House. In the caption, Mariella revealed that she'd been "a busy bee" preparing for the new season, adding that Helen is "an absolute dream and beauty who makes my job very easy". She concluded the post by writing: "Let the next 8 months commence!!"

Reposting the video, Helen noted: "Series 14 awaits…"

While Helen has confirmed her return to Call The Midwife, it remains to be seen if Olly will pop up in future episodes. In the meantime, fans have been looking forward to the Christmas special, which will air in December. Series 14 is expected to premiere in 2025. The show has also been renewed for a 15th instalment, which will likely land on BBC One in 2026.