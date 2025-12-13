Jennifer Lopez poses with 2 rarely-seen sisters at mother's 80th birthday party

Jennifer Lopez threw a lavish celebration for her beloved mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, to commemorate her 80th birthday with a true A-lister's flair. Many of her family members and friends joined the mother-daughter duo for the extraordinary Las Vegas party.

The 56-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Friday, 12 December to share some snapshots from the very special occasion with her fans and followers online, offering a glimpse into the luxurious celebration.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker threw the party at the Bellagio Hotel, which is situated on the main Vegas strip. In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with two of her siblings, Leslie and Lynda, who typically stay out of the spotlight.

Though Leslie keeps a lower profile, Lynda is a journalist and news anchor on WINS radio station. Despite being comfortable in high-profile settings, she keeps her career fame separate from her sister.

Jennifer wore an off-the-shoulder bridal white dress with a figure-hugging silhouette, accessorising with multiple pearl bracelets and a clutch that perfectly matched the hue of her dress.

Meanwhile, both of her sisters opted for the most gorgeous black dresses: Leslie's featured an asymmetrical neckline, while Lynda's featured a plunging neckline. Together, the three sisters looked absolutely incredible for their mother's special day.

In her caption, the actress gushed about her mother, writing: "You are the heart of our family, my greatest teacher, and my forever example of strength, grace, and unconditional love. Everything I am is because of you…your sacrifices, your faith, your humor, and the way you love so deeply.

"Thank you for always believing in me, holding me up, and reminding me who I am. I am so blessed to be your daughter and I love you beyond words. Here’s to 80 years of beauty, resilience, and love and to many, many more moments together."

Jennifer Lopez's relationship with her mother

Though the two get along incredibly today, Jennifer and Guadalupe have a profoundly complicated relationship, as the Hustlers actress has explained in the past.

"She was a young mom; she got married when she was 20," she told Entertainment Tonight. "She had my sister when she was 21…so we all grew up together. It was like living with a teenager, to be honest."

© KMazur Jennifer and her mother, Guadalupe

The Kiss of the Spider-Woman star also credits her mother for her love of music. However, Guadalupe didn't always approve of her aspirations for fame.

"I didn't want to go to college- I wanted to try and dance full time," she told W magazine in 2013. "So she and I had a break. I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless, but I told her, 'This is what I have to do.'"

Eventually, after becoming a mother herself, Jennifer began to understand her plight as a young mother better, and the two slowly repaired their relationship.