Jennifer Lopez leans on lookalike sister during challenging time as star shares new personal update

Jennifer Lopez has been spending a lot of time with her family following her separation from Ben Affleck, in particular her younger sister Lynda.

JLo and Lynda are incredibly close, and the journalist has been there for her older sibling during the past few months.

The award-winning singer shared a new update on social media over the weekend, sharing photos from her summer with her adoring fans.In one picture, Lynda was seen posing in a mirror selfie with her famous sibling, who was leaning on her younger sister as she smiled for the camera.

The pair both looked glamorous dressed in patterned outfits, and twinned with matching topknot hairstyles.Lynda often shares supportive messages about her sister on social media and the pair are pictured out a lot in New York City, where she lives, and where they both grew up.

They were raised, along with their older sister Leslie, in the Bronx, and just several months ago, the three sisters enjoyed a night out to see a Broadway show in the city.

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Jennifer was seen looking at properties in New York City with her sister. The star has been based in Los Angeles for the past few years, where she lived with Ben Affleck during their marriage.

It is not known whether the star will remain there or go somewhere else. Beforehand, she had been living in Miami for several years during her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer may well choose to move to New York City to be nearer her family. Both her sisters, as well as her parents Guadalupe and David, still live there.

Jennifer's parents are divorced but have remained on good terms. She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."



More recently, she opened up about her childhood in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

She admitted that it was difficult being the middle child and that she craved attention. "I wasn't the oldest and I wasn't the youngest, I was in the middle," she said.

She went on to describe her mother, who she has a close relationship with, as "narcissistic" who was always the "life of the party", while admitting that her father was often absent because he worked all night and slept during the day, as a result of his job as a computer technician.

While she didn't hold back in the documentary, Jennifer clearly adores both her parents and has spoken highly of them in many interviews, as well as on social media.

