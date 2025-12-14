Lauren Cowell recalls 'amazing day' with photo of Simon Cowell and lookalike son Eric

Lauren Silverman, who recently changed her name to Lauren Cowell, has shared a brand new photo of her fiancé, Simon Cowell, 66, and their son, Eric, 11. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Lauren, 48, commemorated the release of Simon Cowell: The Next Act – which landed on Netflix on Wednesday (10 December) – by posting a snap of the two alongside newly-formed boyband, December 10. Simon, who discovered the seven-person group (which is made up of Hendrik Christoffersen, Cruz Lee-Ojo, John Fadare, Nicolas Alves, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton and Sean Hayden) while documenting his latest talent search, is currently working alongside the band as they prepare to launch new music.

Reflecting on Simon's journey with the newcomers, Lauren captioned the photo: "Looking back to a truly amazing day. Feels like ages ago now, and so much has happened since. I'm so excited for @december10 and everything that the future holds for them." In a joint post, both Simon and December 10 have shared the same picture too, writing: "What a fantastic day".

WATCH: Simon Cowell: The Next Act – Trailer

Eric Cowell's involvement with Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Lauren and Simon, who welcomed their son Eric on 14 February 2014, have allowed their son to appear more frequently in the public eye in recent years. After popping up in episodes of The X-Factor and Britain's Got Talent, the 11-year-old has also joined his parents at numerous high-profile events and on the red carpet.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sim Eric inspired by his father to search for the next big boy band

According to Simon, his son even served as the "catalyst" for his new docuseries, after Eric, whom he told Entertainment Tonight "loves music", played him a song by One Direction, which Simon previously formed, signed, and managed. "I was thinking to myself, I'm going to do it again," the 66-year-old recalled. With Eric serving as a major influence in Simon's decision to scout a new band, the tween accompanied his parents to a friends and family celebration of the Netflix series, which was held at London's Ham Yard Hotel on 9 December.

How Eric is following in his father's footsteps

According to Simon, Eric – who is already a music fan like his father – could follow in his footsteps in a slightly different way. Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at a special event in the Cotswolds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, the record executive noted that he hopes Eric will take over his philanthropic pursuits.

"It's hugely important for him to see us here today," Simon, who is a patron for GOSH, told us in October. "We have a foundation, and I hope and believe that one day he will run it. He bid for something today with part of his pocket money, and I watched him listening [to the fundraising]."

© FilmMagic Simon would love for Eric to take over his philanthropic pursuits

Whether or not Eric will become interested in the world of show business remains to be seen. However, Simon has addressed the idea. "I've thought about this. What if he said to me, 'I want to be a singer,' and he couldn't sing, I would be absolutely honest with him. If he couldn't, I would say, 'You know what, be a drummer,'" he quipped to Jeff Brazier on This Morning in June.

"He actually can play the drums well, but he's quite shy. You know, I walk, and I hear him, and he stops. I say, 'Why are you stopping?' and he says, 'Well, I'm a bit embarrassed', and I say, 'Well, don't be, you're really good."