Netflix's 'messy' 6-part drama everyone will be glued to

Simon Cowell is on the hunt for the next One Direction in a "messy" new 6-part drama. Netflix has released the first official trailer for Simon's upcoming docuseries, The Next Act, which follows his wide search to create lightning in a bottle once again with another boy band. "This time it's going to be different," the Britain's Got Talent judge declares in the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, promising it's going to be "messy, raw" and "chaos".

"As much as I love my job on TV, I miss where I started, signing artists and working with bands," the record producer explains. Simon founded global sensation One Direction 14 years ago when they appeared on The X Factor UK in 2011. "There is a massive opportunity," he says in the first look at his new show. "I am going to find a new boy band."

© Courtesy of Netflix Simon Cowell is searching for the next boy band

© Courtesy of Netflix The series follows Simon's search to put together a boy band after the success of One Direction

The docuseries follows each step from open casting auditions to creating a new boy band - but not without some drama. According to Simon, "There is so much at stake here. The chances of this working are less than ten per cent." At one point, the record producer admits:

"There is a huge risk here. If this goes wrong it will be, 'Simon Cowell has lost it'." The Next Act will premiere on Netflix on December 10.